Los Angeles, CA

Inside a Historic, $85 Million Los Angeles Mansion Designed by Pioneering Architect Paul Williams

By Helena Madden
Robb Report
Robb Report
 8 days ago
Southern California is rife with new builds, so it’s rare to find a home with old bones. Those looking for digs with a bit of history are in luck, as a residence in Holmby Hills that was originally built in 1939 was just listed. The property was designed by trailblazing architect Paul Williams, a designer whose celebrity clientele included Cary Grant and Lucille Ball and who was the first Black member of the American Institute of Architects. This particular SoCal listing is one of the largest homes that Williams ever built; it’s been updated a few times over the years to include amenities such as a movie theater and a hammam. Now it can be yours for a hefty $85 million.

