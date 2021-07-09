Inside a Historic, $85 Million Los Angeles Mansion Designed by Pioneering Architect Paul Williams

California’s wine regions all up and down the Golden State are back in full swing. Wineries from Sonoma to Napa to Paso Robles have seen oenophiles return in force, with plenty of great new tasting rooms to check out. Down at the southern end of California’s Central Coast, Santa Barbara wine country offers bucolic drives where you can skirt along the edge of the Pacific or cut inland to wind up and around verdant hills. As you traverse the area in pursuit of amazing wine, we figured you’d want to have a few places to stop off and dine. So we made the journey ourselves, and discovered some outstanding eateries where talented chefs are making use of the bounty of ingredients—especially seafood—at their disposal to make food that pairs perfectly with your wine getaway.