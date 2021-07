Jim Suva sees Apple revenue and sales accelerating in 2H 2021. Tech pro Gene Munster believes AAPL is worth $200 and ranks as the best FAANG stock. According to two market analysts, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) could witness an encouraging second half of 2021 have as shares of the tech giant continues to soar. For the third time this week, Apple shares hit record highs on Wednesday, following reports that the consumer tech company had instructed suppliers to increase iPhone production. Shares closed at $149.15 per share on Wednesday.