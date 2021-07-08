Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinney, TX

Family Health Center on Virginia in McKinney expects 12K patients within next three years

By Matt Payne
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A McKinney clinic set on reaching underserved residents has a bright prognosis. Family Health Center on Virginia, located at 1620 W. Virginia St., began seeing medical, dental and behavioral health patients at a new, specially designed office in May. In that time, Marketing and Outreach Consultant Valerie Lengel said reception has not only been steady but that she expects the clinic to reach 12,000 unique patients over the next three years.

mckinney.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Virginia State
Mckinney, TX
Health
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#12k#Medicare#Medicaid#Family Health Center#Chip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
Dallas County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas County tries new vaccine strategy in fight against COVID

DALLAS — The end of one major tool in the fight against COVID-19 signals the beginning of a new strategy in Dallas County. On Saturday, the final cars went through the lines at the Fair Park mass vaccine clinic in east Dallas. Leaders with Dallas County Health and Human Services said the site served as the location for about half a million people to get their COVID-19 vaccine — the most for any single location in the southern U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy