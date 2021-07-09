A Unique Group of LPTVs Are For Sale. What’s So Special?

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.75.