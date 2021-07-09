Cancel
Analysis-China's RRReminder that economies remain fragile

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - China's decision on Friday to give its economy a 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) shot in the arm has given investors a reminder that even the largest economies are likely to the need the occasional pick-me-up while the coronavirus pandemic lasts. In one of its trademark Friday...

Its been a busy week for China with a plethora of data out to influence Asian markets. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has lowered the country’s reserve requirement ratio (RRR) rate by 50 basis points (0.5%). The lower RRR rate provides further liquidity to the banking sector in China and is an attempt to further stimulate credit growth within the region.

