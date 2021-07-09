Nature Notes: Types of hummingbirds at my feeder

If you had your choice of one bird family to pursue, to seek out and observe and photograph and kvell over, which one would you choose? It’s a question I’ve occasionally pondered, and one that doesn’t draw on one’s intellect as much as one’s spirit–there are simply certain birds, and by extension bird families, that you feel drawn to, that are meaningful in ways that aren’t always clear. A passion for one bird family is also very useful. It provides goals and a definite direction for your birding travels and thoughts; sometimes it even becomes the basis of a book! In 2012, I reviewed The Jewel Hunter, an absorbing narrative in which author Chris Goodie travelled throughout Asia, Africa, and Australasia to observe and photograph every Pitta species in the world. Pitta was an excellent choice for the project: pitta species are few in number, even with the splits that occurred after Goodie’s journeys, and they are “sexy”–beautiful but mysterious.