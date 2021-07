In July 1938 the concept of royals appearing in white changed forever. King Edward VI and his wife, Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother), were due to travel to Paris on a state visit in June, but the couple were forced to delay the trip due to the sudden death of the Countess of Strathmore, the Queen's mother. The visit held a huge amount of importance not only because it was the couple's first visit abroad after their ascension to the throne in December 1936, but because there was political pressure to reinforce the friendship between France and England with the Second World War looming.