Held together by the most tenuous of narrative threads, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” offers a relatively amusing story that rises above mediocrity often enough to keep adult audiences engaged and kids from squirming. There’s no real reason for this sequel/tribute to the original 1996 film to exist, but now that it does, there’s no reason to wish that it didn’t. While “you could do worse” probably wouldn’t pass muster with the movie’s marketing people as a tagline, it’s probably the most accurate assessment of the film.