There are people who know a lot more about Beach Music than I do, so I’m not going to get into a conversation with anyone, anytime, about the definition of Beach Music! Some people will fight you to the death if you disagree, even a little bit, with what they think. I guess it’s because Beach Music — however you define it — creates such a fierce loyalty among its fans. I don’t want to talk too much (maybe only a little) about the origins of Beach Music, either. Again, there are those who know more than I do about that. I just know that I like it.