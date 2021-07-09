Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, CT

Flexibility is key in life and the news business

By Karen Florin
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 8 days ago

The Day's courts and cops reporter, Taylor Hartz, was winding up her workday this past Tuesday when we heard about a shooting in Norwich.

Photographer Dana Jensen was getting ready to take pictures of a newly located farmers market in Montville.

They both changed their plans and headed for Cedar Street in Norwich to cover the shooting.

Flexibility is key, in life and in the news business.

We didn't have the colorful photos from the farmer's market Tuesday that we had planned on for reporter Johana Vazquez's feature story.

But Hartz and Jensen gathered information and pictures of police and neighbors at the Norwich shooting scene, and we published an important story about a threat to public safety.

The news "budget" we start with each morning, which lists the stories, photos and videos we plan to publish on www.theday.com and in The Day, rarely looks the same by the time our nightside crew signs on to put it all together.

Another night this past week, a reporter informed editors late in the day that the story she was working on, which was slated for the top story position on website and the front page of The Day, was not ready.

We adjusted.

On Thursday, the Navy invited us to tour the Naval Submarine Base in Groton with Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney. We assigned a reporter and photographer only to be notified a few hours later that the tour was postponed due to the weather.

We made a new plan and revised the news budget.

We know we're not telling you anything you don't know about the dynamic nature of news, and we're pretty sure you're also good at adjusting to change.

Who thought that in 2020 the entire human race would have to cancel most of its plans and stay at home for long periods of time?

The coronavirus pandemic hit our business hard, but we adjusted. We turned the company into a remote operation overnight. The news department put other projects on hold and focused on coronavirus coverage.

And in the middle of the pandemic last summer, we had to pivot again when the death of George Floyd led to protests and discussions of systemic racism and police accountability.

By the way, this isn't the column I planned to write this week. When my other idea fell through, I figured I'd give you a look at the changing nature of news planning.

It's all about flexibility.

Karen Florin is The Day's engagement editor. Email her at k.florin@theday.com or call her at (860) 701-4217.

Comments / 0

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
391
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Crime & Safety
Montville, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Groton, CT
Norwich, CT
Business
City
Montville, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Business
City
Norwich, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Richard Blumenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Navy#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
NBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House delegation in Washington, D.C., tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night, when a member informed the caucus they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy