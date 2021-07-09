Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Investors eager for earnings amid growth concerns

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are looking to U.S. companies' upcoming quarterly results and forecasts about the recovery in the second half of 2021 as some worry that the recent economic surge is already waning. U.S. Treasuries rallied sharply this week on fears that economic growth may slow in the...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bradshaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Financial Reports#Interest Rates#Reuters#Ibes#Jpmorgan Chase#Gs Rrb#Bank Of America#Truist Advisory Services#Hodges Capital Management#Datatrek Research#The Wells Fargo Lrb#Delta Air Lines#Ksu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nasdaq ends lower as investors sell Big Tech

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday, pulled down by Apple, Amazon and other Big Tech companies as a fall in weekly jobless claims data fed investor concerns about a recent inflation spike. Nvidia tumbled 4.4% and Amazon fell over 1%, both companies contributing more than any others to...
StocksZacks.com

3 Stocks to Buy on the Dip for Long-Term Retail Growth

Retail sales popped 0.6% in June compared to May, the Commerce Department reported Friday. This topped projections but marks growth against May’s decline. Despite the positive June retail expansion, consumer sentiment has slipped amid rising prices and inflation worries. The good thing is the nearly completely reopened U.S. economy is...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian shares slip as investors look past upbeat tech earnings

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares headed lower on Friday as profit-taking in Taiwanese chip giant TSMC, despite record profits, weighed on other tech firms and broader risk sentiment, while a more dovish U.S. rates outlook kept bond yields near multi-month lows. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Solid Reasons to Bet on Big Tech ETFs and Stocks

The year 2021 has brought with it a rising rate trend in the United States (thanks to stimulus and vaccine distribution) and thus growth stocks have started to waver. Since tech stocks are high-growth in nature, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has suffered occasionally this year. This is because the tech bunch...
BusinessCourthouse News Service

Booming Earnings Fail to Distract Investors From Inflation Obsession

MANHATTAN (CN) — Markets flatlined this week, driven mostly by steep losses on Thursday as investors continue to become weighed down by dispiriting news on inflation. Since last Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost 184 points, losing 300 points on Friday alone after gaining a bit earlier in the week, while the S&P 500 lost 42 points, and the Nasdaq declined 274 points.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Bullish investor sentiment dips below historical average

* U.S. stock indexes red; transports, chips down most. * Energy biggest loser among major S&P sectors; utilities up. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. You can share your thoughts. with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BULLISH INVESTOR SENTIMENT DIPS BELOW HISTORICAL...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks slide as coronavirus, inflation worries creep up

U.S. equity markets reversed early gains as worries mounted over an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a consumer sentiment survey for July highlighted inflation concerns that are sweeping across America. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 300 points or 0.86%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index...
Stocksactionforex.com

Dow Jones Stalls As Intel And Globalfoundries Advance

US stocks wavered as the earning season as corporate consolidation continued. Dow Jones futures dropped by 54 points while those tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined by 0.20% and 0.30%, respectively. This happened after companies like Progressive, UnitedHealth Group, and Morgan Stanley released relatively strong quarterly results. Later today, companies like Charles Schwab, State Street, and Kansas City Southern will publish their results. Meanwhile, investors reacted to the ongoing wave of M&A. Overnight, it was revealed that Intel was in talks to buy GlobalFoundries in a deal valued at more than $30 billion. This is an attempt for Intel to become a leading player in manufacturing chips for other companies. If the deal goes well, Intel will become a competitor to Taiwan Semiconductor. Global Foundries was spun off from AMD in 20008.
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks Sag On Concerns About Covid, Global Growth

Global stocks mostly fell Friday as worries about rising Covid-19 cases and their effect on global growth weighed on sentiment, pushing Wall Street into the red for the week. After data showed an unexpected rise in US retail sales, Wall Street pushed higher at the open. But markets soon tumbled into the red and losses grew as the day progressed.
StocksBusiness Insider

TSLA Stock: 7 Things Tesla Investors Need to Watch for in Q2 Earnings

Investors in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have seen some of the most prolific returns this past decade has had to offer. Indeed, the rising prevalence of electric vehicles and Tesla’s early-mover advantage in this sector is something to behold. Of course, each quarterly earnings report is a big deal to Tesla aficionados....
StocksNBC Philadelphia

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to open lower ahead of Day 2 of Powell's testimony. Dow futures dropped more than 150 points Thursday, one day after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high but failed to close at a record in a muted session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished slightly higher and the Nasdaq ended slightly lower. Both both benchmarks were less than 1% away from their record closes on Monday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver his semiannual economic testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. He told the House Committee on Financial Committee that the Fed is still a ways off from altering monetary policy. He also said he expects inflation to moderate even as the latest readings on consumer prices and wholesale prices surged.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

End of trading boom casts cloud over Wall Street bank earnings

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The pandemic-era trading boom has started to slow down for Wall Street banks, reviving pressure on icons like Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to reinvent those businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic transformed banks' trading desks, which had struggled with lethargic revenue growth in...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks broadly flat, bank earnings and jobless data in focus

Wall Street stocks were ever so slightly in the red early on Thursday as market participants thumbed over more bank earnings and this week's key jobless claims report from the Labor Department. As of 1520 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.07% at 34,909.51, while the S&P 500...
Stocksinvesting.com

Market Internals Continue To Deteriorate

Market internals continue to deteriorate. There is a diminishing number of stocks that are participating in the ride higher. The longer this trend continues, the higher the odds that some type of meaningful correction could occur. As I mentioned in my previous newsletter, the S&P 500 Index is capitalization-weighted and,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy