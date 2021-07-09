Cancel
Rock Music

The End: Louis Forster of The Goon Sax

By Mark Redfern
undertheradarmag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo end out the week, we ask Louis Forster of The Goon Sax some questions about endings and death. The Australian trio (which also features Riley Jones, and James Harrison) released a new album, Mirror II, today via Matador, their first for the label. Mirror II is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2018’s We’re Not Talking, which was released by Wichita. John Parish (Aldous Harding, PJ Harvey) produced the album, which was recorded in Bristol, England at Invada Studios (which is owned by Geoff Barrow of Portishead and Beak>). Since their last album, Forster moved to Berlin and worked in a cinema, while Jones and Harrison formed a post-punk side-project, Soot.

