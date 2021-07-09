Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Optimal cutoff of the abdominal skinfold thickness (AST) to predict hypertension among Chinese children and adolescents

By Bangxuan Wang, Yongting Yuan, Lili Sun, Li Zhang, Zizhe Zhang, Lianguo Fu, Jun MA
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Previous studies have shown that the correlation between the abdominal skinfold thickness (AST) and hypertension is better than that observed using the body mass index (BMI) or waist-to-height ratio (WHtR). We aimed to explore the optimal cutoff of the AST to predict childhood hypertension. The AST percentiles were calculated based on 215,223 students from the Chinese National Survey on Students’ Constitution and Health (CNSSCH) in 2010 using the LMS method. Logistic regression model and Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves were used to evaluate the optimal cutoff of the AST to predict hypertension based on a sample of 683 children aged 8–15 years. The prevalence of hypertension was 5.71% (5.45% in boys and 6.01% in girls). The area under the ROC curve [AUC (95% CI)] values of the BMI, WHtR and AST to predict hypertension were 0.62 (0.47–0.77), 0.61 (0.45–0.76), and 0.67 (0.54–0.80) in boys and 0.59 (0.46–0.71), 0.65 (0.50–0.80), and 0.70 (0.57–0.83) in girls, respectively. The AUC value at P85 of AST in boys and that at P90 of AST in girls to predict hypertension were higher than other percentile values of AST. The OR (95% CI) values of the optimal cutoff of the AST associated with hypertension were 2.90 (1.17–7.20) and 4.91 (1.81–13.31) in boys and girls, respectively, and were higher than those associated with overweight/obesity (based on BMI) and abdominal obesity (based on WHtR).The AST was more effectively associated with hypertension than the BMI and WHtR, and the optimal cutoff to predict hypertension was at P85 for boys and P90 for girls.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Population Health#Cutoff#Ast#Chinese#Lms#Auc#Ci#Bmi#Whtr#P85 Of Ast#P90 Of Ast#Med Clin North Am#Stanford W#Thompson Bh#Rost Ca#The Muscatine Study#Indridason Os#Thorvaldsson O#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
Country
China
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Zinc status in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies

Previous studies regarding the zinc status in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) yielded inconsistent results. Thus, the present meta-analysis was aimed to estimate the association between hair and serum/plasma zinc levels and ADHD. Online databases of Medline, EMBASE, and Scopus were searched up to October 2020 with no limitation in time and language. Weighted mean differences (WMDs) of hair and serum/plasma zinc levels were calculated using a random-effects model. Overall, 22 articles with 1280 subjects with ADHD and 1200 controls were included. The pooled effect size indicated that serum/plasma zinc levels in subjects with ADHD were not statistically different than their controls (WMD = − 1.26 µmol/L; 95% CI − 3.72, 1.20). Interestingly, the exclusion of one study from the analysis showed that people with ADHD significantly have lower circulating levels of zinc compared to their controls (WMD: − 2.49 µmol/L; 95% CI − 4.29, − 0.69). Also, the pooled effect size indicated that hair zinc levels in cases with ADHD were not statistically different than their controls (WMD = − 24.19 μg/g; 95% CI − 61.80, 13.42). Present meta-analysis raises the possibility that subjects with ADHD are prone to have declined levels of zinc levels. Based on current findings, screening the zinc levels in subjects with ADHD could be reasonable. Further well-designed studies are needed to clarify the role of zinc in the etiology of ADHD.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Eye disease and mortality, cognition, disease, and modifiable risk factors: an umbrella review of meta-analyses of observational studies

Globally, 2.2 billion people live with some form of vision impairment and/or eye disease. To date, most systematic reviews examining associations have focused on a single eye disease and there is no systematic evaluation of the relationships between eye diseases and diverse physical and mental health outcomes. Moreover, the strength and reliability of the literature is unclear. We performed an umbrella review of observational studies with meta analyses for any physical and/or mental comorbidities associated with eye disease. For each association, random-effects summary effect size, heterogeneity, small-study effect, excess significance bias and 95% prediction intervals were calculated, and used to grade significant evidence from convincing to weak. 34 studies were included covering 58 outcomes. No outcomes yielded convincing evidence, six outcomes yielded highly suggestive results (cataract positively associated with type 2 diabetes, open-angled glaucoma positively associated with myopia and diabetes, diabetic retinopathy positively associated with cardiovascular disease and cardiovascular mortality, and retinopathy of prematurity positively associated with chorioamnionitis), eight outcomes yielded suggestive results (diabetic retinopathy positively associated with all-cause mortality and depression, diabetic macular oedema positively associated with dyslipidaemia, cataract positively associated with gout, nuclear sclerosis positively associated with all-cause mortality, open angled glaucoma positively associated with migraine and hypertension, and age-related macular degeneration positively associated with diabetes), and 18 outcomes yielded weak evidence. Results show highly suggestive or suggestive evidence for associations between several types of eye diseases with several comorbid outcomes. Practitioners and public health policies should note these findings when developing healthcare policies.
ScienceNature.com

Screening of patients born small for gestational age with the Silver-Russell syndrome phenotype for DLK1 variants

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Silver–Russell syndrome (SRS) is a rare imprinting disorder associated with prenatal and postnatal growth retardation. Loss of methylation (LOM) on chromosome 11p15 is observed in 40 to 60% of patients and maternal uniparental disomy (mUPD) for chromosome 7 (upd(7)mat) in ~5 to 10%. Patients with LOM or mUPD 14q32 can present clinically as SRS. Delta like non-canonical Notch ligand 1 (DLK1) is one of the imprinted genes expressed from chromosome 14q32. Dlk1-null mice display fetal growth restriction (FGR) but no genetic defects of DLK1 have been described in human patients born small for gestational age (SGA). We screened a cohort of SGA patients with a SRS phenotype for DLK1 variants using a next-generation sequencing (NGS) approach to search for new molecular defects responsible for SRS. Patients born SGA with a clinical suspicion of SRS and normal methylation by molecular testing at the 11p15 or 14q32 loci and upd(7)mat were screened for DLK1 variants using targeted NGS. Among 132 patients, only two rare variants of DLK1 were identified (NM_003836.6:c.103 G > C (p.(Gly35Arg) and NM_003836.6: c.194 A > G p.(His65Arg)). Both variants were inherited from the mother of the patients, which does not favor a role in pathogenicity, as the mono-allelic expression of DLK1 is from the paternal-inherited allele. We did not identify any pathogenic variants in DLK1 in a large cohort of SGA patients with a SRS phenotype. DLK1 variants are not a common cause of SGA.
NutritionNature.com

Double burden of malnutrition in thin children and adolescents: low weight does not protect against cardiometabolic risk

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. If the global epidemic of non-communicable disease (NCD) has a single defining marker, it is seemingly the relentless global increase in body mass index (BMI). At the population level, an increased prevalence of people with high BMI tends to indicate not only higher levels of harmful body fat, but also exposure to other NCD risk factors, such as lipogenenic diets and sedentary behaviour. Within recent decades, the global prevalence of low BMI in adults has steadily fallen, whereas that of high BMI, reflecting obesity, has systematically increased in most countries. Increasingly, rising BMI is observed in younger age groups too, though rates of child undernutrition remain higher than in adults [1].
ScienceNature.com

A systematic review assessing the existence of pneumothorax-only variants of FLCN. Implications for lifelong surveillance of renal tumours

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Individuals with Birt–Hogg–Dubé syndrome (BHDS) may develop fibrofolliculomas, pneumothorax and/or renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Currently, all patients with pathogenic FLCN variants are recommended to have renal surveillance. It has however been suggested that some FLCN variants only cause pneumothorax, which would make surveillance unnecessary in certain cases. This review assesses this possibility. We provide an up-to-date analysis of clinical and genetic features of BHDS. The PUBMED database was systematically searched to find all articles describing patients with pathogenic FLCN variants. The relevant clinical and genetic features of these patients were recorded and analysed. The prevalence of pneumothorax, pulmonary cysts, RCC and characteristic skin lesions in BHDS were 50.9% (n = 1038), 91.9% (n = 720), 22.5% (n = 929) and 47.9% (n = 989), respectively. There was a higher prevalence of pneumothoraces (p < 0.0001) but lower prevalence of dermatological findings (p < 0.0001) in patients from East Asia compared to North America or Europe. Of the 194 pathogenic FLCN variants, 76 could be defined as ‘pneumothorax-only’. Pneumothorax only pathogenic variants (POPVs) were distributed throughout the gene, and there were no statistical differences in variant type. The majority of POPVs (65/76) affected no more than three individuals. Individuals with ‘POPVs’ also tended to be younger (45 vs. 47 years, p < 0.05). Many apparent POPVs in the literature could result from variable expressivity, age-related penetrance and other confounding factors. We therefore recommend that all individuals found to carry a pathogenic FLCN variant be enroled in lifelong surveillance for RCC.
CancerNature.com

Lack of intrafollicular memory CD4 + T cells is predictive of early clinical failure in newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma

Despite a characteristic indolent course, a substantial subset of follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has an early relapse with a poor outcome. Cells in the microenvironment may be a key contributor to treatment failure. We used a discovery and validation study design to identify microenvironmental determinants of early failure and then integrated these results into the FLIPI. In total, 496 newly diagnosed FL grade 1–3 A patients who were prospectively enrolled into the MER cohort from 2002 to 2012 were evaluated. Tissue microarrays were stained for CD4, CD8, FOXP3, CD32b, CD14, CD68, CD70, SIRP-α, TIM3, PD-1, and PD-L1. Early failure was defined as failing to achieve event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) in immunochemotherapy-treated patients and EFS12 in all others. CyTOF and CODEX analysis were performed to characterize intratumoral immunophenotypes. Lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression was the only predictor of early failure that replicated with a pooled OR 2.37 (95%CI 1.48–3.79). We next developed a bio-clinical risk model (BioFLIPI), where lack of CD4 intrafollicular expression moved patients up one FLIPI risk group, adding a new fourth high-risk group. Compared with BioFLIPI score of 1, patients with a score of 2 (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.08–4.69), 3 (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.78–7.54), and 4 (OR 8.92; 95% CI 4.00–21.1) had increasing risk of early failure. The favorable intrafollicular CD4 T cells were identified as activated central memory T cells, whose prognostic value was independent from genetic features. In conclusion, lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression predicts early failure in FL and combined with FLIPI improves identification of high-risk patients; however, independent validation is warranted.
ScienceNature.com

Probiotic supplementation reduces inflammatory profiles but does not prevent oral immune perturbations during SIV infection

HIV/SIV infections lead to massive loss of mucosal CD4 + T cells and breakdown of the epithelial mucosa resulting in severe microbial dysbiosis and chronic immune activation that ultimately drive disease progression. Moreover, disruption of one of the most understudied mucosal environments, the oral cavity, during HIV-induced immunosuppression results in significant microbial and neoplastic co-morbidities and contributes to and predicts distal disease complications. In this study we evaluated the effects of oral probiotic supplementation (PBX), which can stimulate and augment inflammatory or anti-inflammatory pathways, on early SIV infection of rhesus macaques. Our study revealed that similar to the GI mucosae, oral CD4 + T cells were rapidly depleted, and as one of the first comprehensive analyses of the oral microflora in SIV infection, we also observed significant modulation among two genera, Porphyromonas and Actinobacillus, early after infection. Interestingly, although PBX therapy did not substantially protect against oral dysbiosis or ameliorate cell loss, it did somewhat dampen inflammation and T cell activation. Collectively, these data provide one of the most comprehensive evaluations of SIV-induced changes in oral microbiome and CD4 + T cell populations, and also suggest that oral PBX may have some anti-inflammatory properties in lentivirus infections.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Taxonomic changes in the gut microbiota are associated with cartilage damage independent of adiposity, high fat diet, and joint injury

Lipodystrophic mice are protected from cartilage damage following joint injury. This protection can be reversed by the implantation of a small adipose tissue graft. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the relationship between the gut microbiota and knee cartilage damage while controlling for adiposity, high fat diet, and joint injury using lipodystrophic (LD) mice. LD and littermate control (WT) mice were fed a high fat diet, chow diet, or were rescued with fat implantation, then challenged with destabilization of the medial meniscus surgery to induce osteoarthritis (OA). 16S rRNA sequencing was conducted on feces. MaAslin2 was used to determine associations between taxonomic relative abundance and OA severity. While serum LPS levels between groups were similar, synovial fluid LPS levels were increased in both limbs of HFD WT mice compared to all groups, except for fat transplanted animals. The Bacteroidetes:Firmicutes ratio of the gut microbiota was significantly reduced in HFD and OA-rescued animals when compared to chow. Nine novel significant associations were found between gut microbiota taxa and OA severity. These findings suggest the presence of causal relationships the gut microbiome and cartilage health, independent of diet or adiposity, providing potential therapeutic targets through manipulation of the microbiome.
ScienceNature.com

The conserved ASTN2/BRINP1 locus at 9q33.1–33.2 is associated with major psychiatric disorders in a large pedigree from Southern Spain

We investigated the genetic causes of major mental disorders (MMDs) including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder I, major depressive disorder and attention deficit hyperactive disorder, in a large family pedigree from Alpujarras, South of Spain, a region with high prevalence of psychotic disorders. We applied a systematic genomic approach based on karyotyping (n = 4), genotyping by genome-wide SNP array (n = 34) and whole-genome sequencing (n = 12). We performed genome-wide linkage analysis, family-based association analysis and polygenic risk score estimates. Significant linkage was obtained at chromosome 9 (9q33.1–33.2, LOD score = 4.11), a suggestive region that contains five candidate genes ASTN2, BRINP1, C5, TLR4 and TRIM32, previously associated with MMDs. Comprehensive analysis associated the MMD phenotype with genes of the immune system with dual brain functions. Moreover, the psychotic phenotype was enriched for genes involved in synapsis. These results should be considered once studying the genetics of psychiatric disorders in other families, especially the ones from the same region, since founder effects may be related to the high prevalence.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Arterial hypertension assessment in a population with chronic myeloid leukemia

Treatment of chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) is based on tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI), whose introduction in 2001 improved the survival rate after 5 years from 40 to 90%. The longevity increase has been accompanied by a higher incidence of cardiovascular events (CVE) that can be explained due to the sum of cardiovascular risk factors (CVRF) together with the secondary effects of the TKI. The effect of the TKI over the blood pressure control is still unknown. An observational cross-sectional study of patients with CML under treatment with TKI (imatinib, dasatinib and nilotinib) was conducted. Blood pressure was analyzed through sphygmomanometer and 24-h ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM). A total of 73 patients were included, 57 treated with a single line of treatment. 32.9% of the total of individuals under this study showed uncontrolled blood pressure according to the ABPM. The factors related to uncontrolled BP were overweight, dyslipidemia, alcohol use, pulse wave velocity a high/very high cardiovascular risk. The subjects who received treatment with nilotinib did present worse control of their blood pressure in ABPM than those treated with imatinib and dasatinib (p = 0.041). This finding could indicate that an uncontrolled blood pressure is implied in the pro-inflammatory and pro-atherogenic mechanism underlying the development of the cardiovascular disease in those patients under treatment with nilotinib. The ABPM is a useful tool in the diagnosis and treatment of HT, being the reason why it should be included in the assessment of patients with CML whose HT diagnosis proves uncertain.
ScienceNature.com

Prioritization of disease genes from GWAS using ensemble-based positive-unlabeled learning

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. A primary challenge in understanding disease biology from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) arises from the inability to directly implicate causal genes from association data. Integration of multiple-omics data sources potentially provides important functional links between associated variants and candidate genes. Machine-learning is well-positioned to take advantage of a variety of such data and provide a solution for the prioritization of disease genes. Yet, classical positive-negative classifiers impose strong limitations on the gene prioritization procedure, such as a lack of reliable non-causal genes for training. Here, we developed a novel gene prioritization tool—Gene Prioritizer (GPrior). It is an ensemble of five positive-unlabeled bagging classifiers (Logistic Regression, Support Vector Machine, Random Forest, Decision Tree, Adaptive Boosting), that treats all genes of unknown relevance as an unlabeled set. GPrior selects an optimal composition of algorithms to tune the model for each specific phenotype. Altogether, GPrior fills an important niche of methods for GWAS data post-processing, significantly improving the ability to pinpoint disease genes compared to existing solutions.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Metabolic factors and the risk of Dupuytren’s disease: data from 30,000 individuals followed for over 20 years

Dupuytren’s disease (DD) is a fibroproliferative disorder affecting the palmar fascia of the hand. Risk factors include diabetes mellitus (DM), whereas a high body mass index (BMI) is associated with a lower prevalence of DD. The aim of this study was to further elucidate risk and protective factors for the development of DD using longitudinal population-based data from the Malmö Diet and Cancer Study (MDCS). During 1991–1996, the inhabitants aged 46–73 years in the city of Malmö, Sweden were invited to participate in the population-based MDCS (41% participation rate). Data on incident DD were retrieved from Swedish national registers. Associations between DM, alcohol consumption, BMI, and serum apolipoprotein A1 (ApoA1) and apolipoprotein B (ApoB) at baseline were analysed in multivariable Cox regression models adjusted for known confounders. Among 30,446 recruited participants, 347 men and 194 women were diagnosed with DD during a median follow-up time of 23 years. DM (men HR 2.23; 95% CI 1.50–3.30, women HR 2.69; 95% CI 1.48–4.90) and alcohol consumption (men HR 2.46; 95% CI 1.85–3.27, women HR 3.56; 95% CI 1.95–6.50) were independently associated with incident DD in the Cox regression models. Furthermore, inverse associations with incident DD were found for obesity among men, and ApoB/ApoA1 ratio among both sexes. DM and excess alcohol consumption constituted major risk factors for the development of DD. Furthermore, an inverse association between obesity among men and DD, and also between ApoB/ApoA1 ratio and DD was found in both sexes.
CancerNature.com

Curcumin attenuates Adriamycin-resistance of acute myeloid leukemia by inhibiting the lncRNA HOTAIR/miR-20a-5p/WT1 axis

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a common subtype of leukemia, and a large proportion of patients with AML eventually develop drug resistance. Curcumin exerts cancer suppressive effects and increases sensitivity to chemotherapy in several diseases. This study aimed to investigate the mechanism by which curcumin affects the resistance of AML to Adriamycin by regulating HOX transcript antisense RNA (HOTAIR) expression. Cell viability, colony-formation, flow cytometry, and Transwell assays were used to assess cell proliferation, apoptosis, and migration. A dual-luciferase reporter assay was used to verify the interaction between microRNA (miR)-20a-5p and HOTAIR or Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1). RT-qPCR and Western blotting assays were performed to detect gene and protein expression. The results showed that curcumin suppressed the resistance to Adriamycin, inhibited the expression of HOTAIR and WT1, and promoted the expression of miR-20a-5p in human acute leukemia cells (HL-60) or Adriamycin-resistant HL-60 cells (HL-60/ADR). Furthermore, curcumin suppressed proliferation and promoted apoptosis of HL-60/ADR cells. Overexpression of HOTAIR reversed the regulatory effect of curcumin on apoptosis and migration and restored the effect of curcumin on inducing the expression of cleaved caspase3, Bax, and P27. In addition, HOTAIR upregulated WT1 expression by targeting miR-20a-5p, and inhibition of miR-20a-5p reversed the regulation of Adriamycin resistance by curcumin in AML cells. Finally, curcumin inhibited Adriamycin resistance by suppressing the HOTAIR/miR-20a-5p/WT1 pathway in vivo. In short, curcumin suppressed the proliferation and migration, blocked the cell cycle progression of AML cells, and sensitized AML cells to Adriamycin by regulating the HOTAIR/miR-20a-5p/WT1 axis. These findings suggest a potential role of curcumin and HOTAIR in AML treatment.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Inflammation as a diagnostic criterion in the GLIM definition of malnutrition—what CRP-threshold relates to reduced food intake in older patients with acute disease?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. In the recently introduced GLIM diagnosis of malnutrition (Global Leadership Initiative on Malnutrition), details of how to classify inflammation as an etiologic criterion are lacking. This study aimed to determine at what level of serum C-reactive protein (CRP) the risk of low food intake increases in acutely ill older hospitalized patients.
ScienceNature.com

Biallelic P4HTM variants associated with HIDEA syndrome and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex I deficiency

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. We report a patient with profound congenital hypotonia, central hypoventilation, poor visual behaviour with retinal hypopigmentation, and significantly decreased mitochondrial respiratory chain complex I activity in muscle, who died at 7 months of age having made minimal developmental progress. Biallelic predicted truncating P4HTM variants were identified following trio whole-genome sequencing, consistent with a diagnosis of hypotonia, hypoventilation, intellectual disability, dysautonomia, epilepsy and eye abnormalities (HIDEA) syndrome. Very few patients with HIDEA syndrome have been reported previously and mitochondrial abnormalities were observed in three of four previous cases who had a muscle biopsy, suggesting the possibility that HIDEA syndrome represents a primary mitochondrial disorder. P4HTM encodes a transmembrane prolyl 4-hydroxylase with putative targets including hypoxia inducible factors, RNA polymerase II and activating transcription factor 4, which has been implicated in the integrated stress response observed in cell and animal models of mitochondrial disease, and may explain the mitochondrial dysfunction observed in HIDEA syndrome.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptome of rat subcortical white matter and spinal cord after spinal injury and cortical stimulation

Spinal cord injury disrupts ascending and descending neural signals causing sensory and motor dysfunction. Neuromodulation with electrical stimulation is used in both clinical and research settings to induce neural plasticity and improve functional recovery following spinal trauma. However, the mechanisms by which electrical stimulation affects recovery remain unclear. In this study we examined the effects of cortical electrical stimulation following injury on transcription at several levels of the central nervous system. We performed a unilateral, incomplete cervical spinal contusion injury in rats and delivered stimulation for one week to the contralesional motor cortex to activate the corticospinal tract and other pathways. RNA was purified from bilateral subcortical white matter and 3 levels of the spinal cord. Here we provide the complete data set in the hope that it will be useful for researchers studying electrical stimulation as a therapy to improve recovery from the deficits associated with spinal cord injury.
ScienceNature.com

Allele frequency differentiation at height-associated SNPs among continental human populations

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Methods to detect polygenic adaptation have recently been shown to be sensitive to uncorrected stratification in GWAS, thereby casting doubts on whether polygenic adaptation is prevalent among humans. Consistent with a signal of adaptation at human height loci, the mean FST among African, East Asian, and European populations was shown to be significantly higher at height-associated SNPs than that at non-associated SNPs. This conclusion was reached, however, using height-associated SNPs ascertained from a GWAS design impacted by residual confounding due to uncorrected stratification. Specifically, we show here that the estimated effect sizes are significantly correlated with population structure across continents, potentially explaining the elevated differentiation previously reported. We alleviated these concerns of confounding by ascertaining height-associated SNPs from two biobank GWAS (UK Biobank, UKB, and Biobank Japan, BBJ), where measures to control for confounding in GWAS are more effective. Consistent with a global signature of polygenic adaptation, we found that compared to non-associated SNPs, frequencies of height-associated SNPs are indeed significantly more differentiated among continental populations from both the 1000 Genomes Project (p = 0.0012 for UKB and p = 0.0265 for BBJ), and the Human Genome Diversity Project (p = 0.0225 for UKB and p = 0.0032 for BBJ). However, we found no significant difference among continental populations in polygenic height scores. Through simulations, we found that polygenic score-based statistics could lose power in detecting polygenic adaptation in presence of independent converging selections, thereby potentially explaining the inconsistent results based on FST and polygenic scores.
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Adult ADHD Is Linked to Numerous Physical Conditions

Summary: A new study reveals adults with ADHD have an increased risk of developing nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases. ADHD was also associated with a slightly increased risk of Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and cardiovascular disease. Source: Karolinska Institute. Adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide...
FitnessNature.com

Routine stair climbing for vascular health

Atherosclerotic vascular damage plays a key role in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD) [1, 2]. Therefore, the management of atherosclerotic vascular damage is crucial (i.e., maintaining vascular health) [1, 2]. In addition to the management of conventional risk factors for CVD, lifestyle modification is also recommended [3, 4]. Increased physical activity is beneficial for conventional risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as hypertension, glucose/lipid metabolism, and/or obesity, and maintaining good physical activity may maintain vascular health [3, 4]. In Japan, the “Physical Activity Criteria for Health 2013” recommends that among individuals with health checkup data within the criterion range, those aged 65 years or older should perform physical activity of any intensity for 40 min or more every day and those aged 18–64 years should perform physical activity at an intensity of 3 Mets or higher for 60 min or more every day [5].

Comments / 0

Community Policy