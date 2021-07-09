Premiere: John Vanderslice Debuts New Single “Taverns of the neo subcortex”

There are many ways to write a love letter. Many of them don’t contain any words, as can be heard in the latest EP from John Vanderslice, which is dedicated to the late musician David Berman. There are some lyrics on John, I can’t believe civilization is still going here in 2021! Congratulations to all of us, Love, DCB, but mostly the seven tracks are made up of glitching loops and intergalactic fuzz. With the closing of his space Tiny Telephone, Vanderslice transitioned from analog recording to embracing digital experimentation, taking over a synth-filled studio that belonged to producer John Congleton.