Premiere: John Vanderslice Debuts New Single “Taverns of the neo subcortex”

By Caleb Campbell
undertheradarmag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen David Berman of Silver Jews and Purple Mountains passed in 2019 tributes flowed in from across the musical landscape describing the impact the legendary poet and singer/songwriter left behind. Musician and producer John Vanderslice had his own special connection to Berman, with who he struck up a friendship 15 years before. The pair traded postcards, songwriting tips, and photos of pro-wrestlers. One of the cards from Berman read, “I can’t believe civilization is still going here in 2008! Congratulations to all of us, Love, DCB.”

