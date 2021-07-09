FDA, under fire for Alzheimer's drug approval, seeks investigation of review process

The most effective treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD) are the three prescription medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone—that are proved to increase a patient’s treatment retention and reduce illicit use and the risk of overdose.1 The only facilities legally able to offer all three medications are opioid treatment programs (OTPs), a critical component of the U.S. substance use treatment system that are regulated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), as well as state agencies, and are certified to administer any FDA-approved medication for the treatment of OUD.2 As of March 2021, there were 1,816 OTPs in the United States, and in March 2019, the last year for which data is available, approximately 409,000 patients were receiving methadone treatment at OTPs—the only health care setting where this medication can currently be accessed.3.