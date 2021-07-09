Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA, under fire for Alzheimer's drug approval, seeks investigation of review process

By Ned Pagliarulo
biopharmadive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a federal investigation into the agency's review and eventual approval last month of Biogen's Alzheimer's medicine Aduhelm, a serious and highly unusual step that follows immense controversy over the decision. In a July 9 letter, Janet Woodcock, the...

www.biopharmadive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Eli Lilly
Person
Eisai
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Hhs#Stat News#Biopharma Dive#Senate#D Ore#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
FDA
Related
HealthNBC Connecticut

FDA Head Calls for Probe Into Approval of Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm

FDA Sets Limits for Controversial Alzheimer Drug, Calls for Investigation. The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between her agency's drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer's drug. Dr. Janet Woodcock announced the extraordinary...
Health9&10 News

FDA Limits Use of Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug It Approved

The Food and Drug Administration is likely to limit the use of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug that they approved. Their approval of Aduhelm has sparked criticism over its questionable effectiveness and price. The FDA is updating instructions for the drug, saying it should be prescribed to patients with early...
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Clinic will not administer FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic decided it won't administer a new Alzheimer's drug recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aduhelm (aducanumab) is the first new medication to treat patients with Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades. It's the first treatment aimed at stopping the progression of the disease rather than treating the symptoms of dementia.
Industrylawsdrugstore.com

FDA to Prioritize Full Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine

Pfizer Inc. announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its COVID-19 vaccine, positioning the vaccine for full approval by January. The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to more Americans than any other shot so far in the U.S. vaccination campaign. According to...
Medical & Biotechkhn.org

Acting FDA Chief Says Agency May Have Mishandled Aduhelm Approval

Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock was emphatic in her defense of the drug, and the Food and Drug Administration's approval, but admitted possible poor handling during the process. Separately, reports say some outlets won't administer Aduhelm. Acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock acknowledged on Wednesday her agency may have...
HealthPosted by
Daily Herald

Medicare evaluating coverage for $56,000 Alzheimer's drug

WASHINGTON -- Medicare launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation. A final decision isn't likely until next spring, said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS,...
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

FibroGen Kidney-Disease Drug Set Back as FDA Panel Urges Rejection

FibroGen (FGEN) - Get Report shares slumped on Friday after an FDA advisory committee recommended against approval for roxadustat, the company’s drug for anemia stemming from chronic kidney disease. Shares of the San Francisco company recently traded at $15.89, down 36%. It had dropped 43% in the six months through...
AnimalsPhys.org

FDA approves first lymphoma drug for dogs

The first full approval of a drug to treat lymphoma in dogs has been granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "While canine lymphoma affects fewer than 70,000 dogs in the U.S. annually, it accounts for up to 24% of all cancers in dogs, making it one of the most significant canine cancers," Steven Solomon, director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine, said in an agency news release. "For the first time, dog owners have the assurance of a treatment that has fully met the FDA's standards for effectiveness in dogs."
Healthpewtrusts.org

Opioid Treatment Programs: A Key Treatment System Component

The most effective treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD) are the three prescription medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone—that are proved to increase a patient’s treatment retention and reduce illicit use and the risk of overdose.1 The only facilities legally able to offer all three medications are opioid treatment programs (OTPs), a critical component of the U.S. substance use treatment system that are regulated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), as well as state agencies, and are certified to administer any FDA-approved medication for the treatment of OUD.2 As of March 2021, there were 1,816 OTPs in the United States, and in March 2019, the last year for which data is available, approximately 409,000 patients were receiving methadone treatment at OTPs—the only health care setting where this medication can currently be accessed.3.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

First Participant Joins Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Study

Novel digital therapy modia will be evaluated in combination with sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone background therapy to see whether it is superior in reducing opioid use. The first participant has officially enrolled in Orexo’s study of digital therapeutic modia, part of a clinician-supervised treatment program for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy