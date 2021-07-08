Cancel
Red Dead Redemption 2 modders have restored Armadillo to its former glory (again)

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve played all the way to the end of Red Dead Redemption 2, or you’ve gone and spoiled yourself (spoiler warning, by the way), you’ll know that much of the original Red Dead Redemption map becomes accessible in the epilogue. Yet some of those old locations, like Armadillo, aren’t quite as lively as you might remember. Modders have already been at work to restore Armadillo, and an even bigger project to bring the town back to life is now out there.

