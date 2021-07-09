Deal Alert: The Apple Mac M1 Mini Is Just $600 Today!

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale. As per usual, the official news today begin with deals.. Starting with Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals.. As yes, you can still get the Galaxy S21 5G for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the S21 Ultra for 400 bucks. Probably the best deal is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 900 bucks, but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you don’t have a device to trade in and still want a Galaxy, the S20 FE is available for 100 dollars off on Amazon, so you can get the base model for 600 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is now 200 bucks off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1300.. And hey, if you feel like you don’t need the fan, the MacBook Air is also getting a 150 dollar discount, leaving that at 1100 for the same amount of storage we mentioned with the Pro.. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 400 dollars off its original price tag, you can get it for 400 bucks. We have more deals on Razer laptops, LG Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.