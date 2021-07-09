Cancel
Computers

Deal Alert: The Apple Mac M1 Mini Is Just $600 Today!

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s an amazing sale on Apple’s Mac M1 Mini that you’re not going to want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering Apple’s bite-sized desktop computer for $600, a whopping $99.99 off its original $699.99 price tag. Initially marked down to $659.99, a coupon is added at checkout to bring it to just $600 total!

