San Diego Pride Offers Up Mix of Live, Virtual Fun, with ‘Resilient Community’ March on Sunday

Pride flag in Hillcrest. Photo credit: San Diego Pride/Facebook

San Diego Pride is back live again this year, and though the parade won’t be part of the LGBTQ celebration, there’s a slew of events to make up for it.

Organizers are mindful that recovery from the pandemic won’t be automatic – some people are raring to join crowds again, others, not so much – so in-person events will happen alongside virtual broadcasts on Facebook and YouTube.

“This Pride will be different, but we will still gather, march, rally, mourn and celebrate. Some of us will feel safe enough to join crowds, some will celebrate with close friends and family at home, and some will tune in from around the world,” said Pride Executive Director Fernando Z. López.

Events, largely concentrated in Hillcrest, kick off in earnest Friday, but continue through next weekend. A number represent a diversity of races, ages and affiliations.

This weekend they include:

Together Again – Art Exhibition: 6 p.m. Friday, San Diego Pride HQ, 3620 30th St.

She Fest: Flagship at the Flagpole – 1 p.m. Saturday, Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1500 University Ave.

Resilient Community March – 11 a.m. Sunday, starting from Balboa Park at Upas Street and Sixth Avenue, heading northeast.

The weekend of July 16, the Hillcrest Block Party, starting at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hillcrest Pride Flag, anchors a series of events, mostly taking place Saturday:

Pride Senior Coffee – 9:30 a.m. July 17, CoffeeNTalk, 1080 University Ave.

Pride Youth Picnic – 11 a.m. July 17, Pioneer Park, Mission Hills

San Diego Black Pride – noon, July 17, Solamar Hotel, 435 Sixth Ave.

Latinx at Mujeres Brew House – 3 p.m. July 17, Mujeres Brew, 1986 Julian Ave.

3 p.m. July 17, Mujeres Brew, 1986 Julian Ave. Pride Military Pool Party – 2 p.m., July 17, Viejas Resort Allure Pool, Alpine

Pride Family Gathering – 9:30 a.m. July 18, San Diego Youth Services, 3845 Spring Drive, Spring Valley

In Hillcrest, where the loss of Pride events hit shops and restaurants hard in 2020, leaders are pleased about the week-plus of celebrations.

“The Hillcrest business community is extremely excited to welcome folks back to the neighborhood to celebrate Pride in all its forms this July,” Hillcrest Business Association Executive Director Ben Nicholls said. “There are so many exciting events, and so many ways to support Pride and Hillcrest businesses.”

Lopez, in fact, is already looking to 2022, which hopefully includes the return of the venerable parade.

“While I know that this year’s Pride events may again look different, next year’s Pride will be a massive unforgettable celebration,” he said.