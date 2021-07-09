Cancel
Animals

Didn't Expect To See A Baby Tiger Shark Here!

By Melissa Cristina Márquez
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Considered to be the most beautiful island in the world by Jacques Cousteau, the island of Cocos located 350 miles off Costa Rica is a sight to behold both above and below the waves. Proclaimed as the “island of sharks,” these waters are known to harbor a diversity of large pelagic species including sharks including hammerheads, Galápagos, silky, tiger, white tip reef and whale sharks. This haven for scientists, divers, and marine enthusiasts alike has been featured in many documentaries, including this year’s upcoming Shark Week episode “Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt for Lagertha.”

