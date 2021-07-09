Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paris, TX

Lil Baby Released From Jail In Paris With A Fine For Having 32 Grams of Cannabis

theboxhouston.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Baby has been released from police custody in Paris. The Atlanta Rapper has been ordered to pay a fine upon his real due to carrying 32 grams of Cannabis. Lil Baby & NBA All-Star James Harden were in Paris for Fashion Week. According to the French newspaper Le Parisen, both Baby & Harden were a part of the group that was stopped by police after three people exited the car smelling like weed.

theboxhouston.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
Paris, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Paris, TX
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Brooklyn Nets#Nba All Star#The Atlanta Rapper#Lil Baby Nba#French#Le Parisen#Baby Harden#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Lil Baby Arrested: Rapper Handcuffed & Taken Into Custody In Paris — Photos

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested on July 8 while in Paris with NBA star James Harden, who was not taken into custody. Lil Baby‘s trip to Paris Fashion Week did not go as planned. The 26-year-old rapper was arrested in Paris on July 8, according to TMZ. In photos obtained by the outlet, Lil Baby can be seen being handcuffed by authorities and taken into custody. He was with NBA star James Harden, 31, at the time of his arrest, though James was reportedly not arrested. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lil Baby’s rep and police for comment, but has not heard back.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Speaks Out After Paris Arrest

After reportedly getting caught with over twenty grams of marijuana in a vehicle in Paris, France, rapper Lil Baby and two others were arrested. James Harden was also reportedly caught in the crosshairs of the incident, but the NBA star was not arrested. Shortly following the scary run-in with police overseas on Thursday, Lil Baby has announced that he's heading back home to the States, thanking fans for checking on him and revealing that he's officially free.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Lil Baby Reportedly Arrested In Paris After Transporting Narcotics, James Harden Released

According to reports, rapper Lil Baby has been arrested in Paris. Reports claim that 20 grams of weed was found in the glove compartment of the car Baby was riding in. “The Parisian police arrested, this Thursday, three individuals, including the American rapper, for transporting narcotics. At 4:50 pm exactly, at 33 avenue Montaigne, local police checked the three passengers of a vehicle that smelled strongly of cannabis.”
NBAStereogum

Lil Baby & James Harden Searched By Paris Police, Lil Baby Arrested For Drug Possession

James Harden’s monumentally stacked Brooklyn Nets were hoping to be playing in the NBA Finals right now, but they were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks two rounds ago. The upside for Harden is that he was able to attend Paris Fashion Week with his good friend Lil Baby instead. Except maybe the upside is now a downside, given today’s altercation with local authorities.
Paris, TXdefendernetwork.com

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk ex-Rocket James Harden

American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office. NBA star James Harden also was stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Why was Lil Baby detained in Paris?

RAPPER Lil Baby was arrested in Paris for carrying drugs while on a trip with NBA star James Harden, according to authorities. The musician was attending Fashion Week when he was busted in July of 2021. Why was Lil Baby detained in Paris?. The prosecutor's office said that an investigation...
CelebritiesBBC

Lil Baby: Rapper and bodyguard fined for cannabis use

US rapper Lil Baby and his bodyguard have been fined for cannabis possession in France, police in Paris have said. The 26-year-old, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, spent Thursday night in custody as police questioned him. He was released on Friday morning. He was with NBA star James...
CelebritiesWTHI

Lil Baby in police custody in Paris, James Harden stopped by the police

Lil Baby, an American musician and rapper with a string of collaborative hits, and another individual are in police custody in France, suspected of transport of illicit drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office told CNN on Thursday. Basketball star James Harden, most recently of the Brooklyn Nets, and Lil Baby were...
Celebrities927theblock.com

Lil Baby arrested in Paris for transporting drugs

According to reports, as rapper Lil Baby and NBA player, James Harden were in Paris for Fashion Week, they were allegedly stopped by police with reports of Lil Baby being arrested. Sources say that there were allegedly 20 grams of weed was discovered in the glove compartment of the car...
Paris, ILwfav951.com

Lil Baby Arrested For Marijuana In Paris

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested in Paris for marijuana possession. According to TMZ, Baby, along with NBA star James Harden and others were apparently swarmed by cops during a search at the Avenue Montaigne. In a video that surfaced online, Harden is heard saying he doesn't understand why he's being searched. The site reported that the vehicle the men were traveling in was pulled over by cops and officers could smell marijana. When the cops searched the vehicle, allegedly 20 grams of marijuana was discovered.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Fivio Foreign Released From Jail, Shares Statement

Fivio Foreign is officially out of jail after getting locked up three months ago. The New York rapper was arrested on multiple charges back in April after allegedly fleeing from police on foot. On Tuesday night, he revealed to fans that he was released from jail, sharing a couple of statements on social media.
Miami, FLPosted by
BET

Pooh Shiesty Indicted For Alleged Miami Shooting and Robbery, Rapper’s Instagram Pics Used As Evidence

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is facing federal charges for an alleged robbery and shooting in Miami after federal investigators built a case using his Instagram posts. The Miami Herald reports that the 21-year-old rapper, born Lontrell Williams, made his first federal court appearance in Miami on Tuesday (June 29), and will be held in federal custody until a detention hearing on July 6. Shiesty is charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy and robbery under a law regulating commerce.
Atlanta, GAVulture

Lil Durk and His Girlfriend Were in a Shootout With Home Invaders, Cops Say

Georgia police are investigating a home invasion turned shootout at rapper Lil Durk’s home in the Atlanta suburbs, Vulture has confirmed. Lil Durk, real name Durk Derrick Banks, and his girlfriend, India Cox, were at their residence in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton, Georgia, when “several unidentified individuals” entered around 5:14 a.m. Sunday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy