Lil Baby Released From Jail In Paris With A Fine For Having 32 Grams of Cannabis
Lil Baby has been released from police custody in Paris. The Atlanta Rapper has been ordered to pay a fine upon his real due to carrying 32 grams of Cannabis. Lil Baby & NBA All-Star James Harden were in Paris for Fashion Week. According to the French newspaper Le Parisen, both Baby & Harden were a part of the group that was stopped by police after three people exited the car smelling like weed.theboxhouston.com
Comments / 1