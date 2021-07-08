Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The Future of Automation in Cybersecurity

Network World
 12 days ago

The future of cybersecurity automation is technology augmenting people, not replacing them. The keys to better cybersecurity defenses are strategic integration of technologies and automation across the security lifecycle giving humans better insights so they can make confident decisions and respond fast. Read our latest Expert Focused eBook to learn how to get the most from automation and empower analysts so they can get and stay ahead.

www.networkworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#The Future Of Automation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
TechnologyPosted by
MarketRealist

Automation Anywhere's Moves Indicate Possible IPO in the Future

Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation (RPA) software company, is making the moves toward going public through an IPO. Although there hasn’t been any official word about an Automation Anywhere IPO, the company has appointed some top executives who have experience in the process. Article continues below advertisement. In May,...
TechnologyForbes

Into The Age Of Digitalization: Automation Not Alienation

CEO of Season Group, a vertically integrated Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, and SG Wireless, a full-stack IoT provider. The pace of digitalization is faster than ever, and this has been turbocharged during the pandemic, as human connections and transactions have been limited to virtual ones. I remember distinctively the sense of helplessness I felt when our overseas facilities, which usually seemed so close, suddenly felt so far away and out of reach as one country after another announced travel restrictions. It was as if my inability to travel to the sites and see my colleagues prevented me from giving all the support that I wished to give. However, this sense of distance disappeared with the embrace of technologies that connected me with my colleagues overseas via a call or text message.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Automation is key to digital transformation

Automation is the only way for organisations to accelerate their digital transformation by freeing IT teams of repetitive tasks so that they can focus on driving transformative projects, according to UiPath’s CEO and co-founder, Daniel Dines. Speaking at a virtual media roundtable this week, Dines said IT teams implementing new...
Technologypharmaceutical-technology.com

Symbio automates assembly line automation in manufacturing

Concept: California-based Symbio incepts to modernize industrial manufacturing by augmenting existing industrial robots. The company’s middleware, SymbioDCS enabling developers to use languages like Java, Ruby, and Python to formulate instructions for single or whole fleets of robots. Nature of Disruption: Symbio’s software supports automation to process variations from sub-assembly to...
TechnologyNetwork World

A Unified Infrastructure for Increasingly Stratified Business Environments

The circumstances of the past 18 months have made an indelible impact on the enterprise and has challenged traditional business models. Early in the flight to work-from-home scenarios, organizations had to adapt quickly to changing requirements to ensure business continuity. Today, armed with lessons learned, enterprises are not only adapting...
Technologyaithority.com

LogRhythm Launches Automation Tools for Rapidly Complying with Qatar Cybersecurity Framework

Organizations can deploy LogRhythm’s tools and immediately meet the regulatory requirements of Qatar’s National Cyber Security Strategy. LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs), has released a new set of automation tools to allow organizations to rapidly comply with Qatar’s National Cybersecurity Framework. It provides insights into AI engine rules, investigations, reports and reporting packages, LogRhythm’s GeoIP functionality and the compliance maturity model.
ComputersNetwork World

Installing fonts on your Linux system

Linux systems generally start out with a large number of fonts available, especially once you've installed LibreOffice. Even so, you might find yourself craving some highly distinctive or unusual fonts to add a special tone to some of your projects. If so, you're in luck. You're likely to find many thousands of free fonts available online – bold, italic, calligraphy, modern, script, hand lettering, cursive, brush lettering, symbolic and more.
SoftwareNetwork World

Data Is the Last Automation Frontier

Every company is a data company. But enterprise data is a strategic asset that requires many layers of protection and governance. On production systems, authentication, authorization, and auditing by data security teams ensure that data is handled appropriately. But for non-production environments used for development, maintenance, and testing, there’s an enormous increase in the risk for exposure of sensitive production data. In this audio webcast you’ll learn how, with API-driven data automation, also known as programmable data, de-identifying or anonymizing data can be done with just a few lines of code, ensuring software teams only work with masked, compliant datasets for development, testing, and analytics.
SoftwareIBM - United States

Observability, insights, and automation

Observability is the extent to which operations teams can understand the internal state or condition of a complex system based only on knowledge of its external outputs. So, a highly observable system (an application or service) is one that externalizes sufficient data to be able to understand how the application or service is executing and its current state. You can read more about observability in the IBM Cloud Learn Hub.
Softwareaithority.com

WISeKey Combats Cybercrime With HIRO Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, The First Ever Integrated Cybersecurity Automation Solution Which Uses Advance AI To Mimic Humans For Learning And Applying knowledge

WISeKey combats cybercrime with HIRO™ Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, the first ever integrated cybersecurity automation solution which uses Advance AI to mimic humans for learning and applying knowledge. Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, developed by WISeKey arago and the core of the HIRO product, takes a unique approach to process automation by using...
TechnologyNetwork World

Rethinking Cybersecurity by Managing Complexity

Tool sprawl is a symptom, and complexity is cybersecurity’s chronic illness. Ashok Sankar of ReliaQuest shares ways to manage this complexity and help organizations rethink how they deploy and measure their cybersecurity defenses. In an interview with Information Security Media Group as part of ISMG’s RSA Conference 2021 coverage, Sankar,...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

A unified approach is the future of data backup

Though disaster recovery and backup solutions have always been critical components for any business, the pandemic put a spotlight on the many threats to data today. Cybercrime is rampant, with ransomware, account takeover attacks, and phishing schemes all proliferating over the past 18 months. And while hardware failures may not make the news the way cybercrime does, they are a frequent occurrence that can cause significant data loss across an organization along with deletions through user error or malicious intent.
Nashville, TNnashvillemedicalnews.com

Fueling the Future of Healthcare Automation

DARVIS might be a new name in Nashville, but the AI tech startup is positioned to become a game changer in the global healthcare space. A 2021 graduate of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center's Project Healthcare, the company relocated its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Nashville in June, bringing its rapidly growing team to the heart of U.S. healthcare. DARVIS - short for Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System - is an innovative tech company utilizing augmented intelligence to automate processes in healthcare settings from digitization of clinical objects to live analysis of operational procedures.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Test Automation Software Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Ranorex, Semaphore, WinTask

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Test Automation Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Test Automation Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

📧 Automate Email Sending with Python

The Definitive Snippets Collection for your ETL Pipelines. Often, when executing complex ETL pipelines or simple scripts, we need to read from Email boxes or even automate the sending of Emails with any kind of attachments (CSV, PDF, JPEG, etc.) [Fig.1]. As we can imagine, Python is the ideal companion...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Introduction To Ansible Automation Platform

This guide will give a brief introduction to the Ansible automation platform, including Ansible architecture, inventory, modules, and playbooks. https://ostechnix.com/introduction-to-ansible-automation-platform/
ComputersNetwork World

Without Advanced Data Management and Protection, All Else Fails

The scope of storage and data management elements and functions typically requires complementary solutions from more than one vendor. This paper will provide a high-level overview of the data management demands facing organizations today, and identifies the necessary data lifecycle platforms and processes to extract maximum value from the sea of data now available. It will conclude with a brief summary of the Hitachi Vantara-Veritas strategic partnership, and the combined capabilities the partners bring to the data management table.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Automated Router-Restarting Devices

The smart home is only as functional as the Internet connection that keeps it connected, so the ConnectSense Router Rebooter is positioned as a way to help prevent router issues from affecting it. The device works by being plugged into a wall outlet and having the network router connected on the other end. The gadget will go to work monitoring for a strong Internet connection and automatically restarts the router if a connectivity has failed or is running slower than it should.

Comments / 0

Community Policy