The Security Game Should Be Strategic, But Seems One of Chance
The results of the 2021 ReliaQuest Security Technology Sprawl survey are in! Findings reveal that enterprise security, which should be strategic, is many times a game of chance. Burgeoning tool sprawl coupled with lack of strategic metrics and executive and operations misalignments hinder progress. But there is a way out of this quandary – improve efficacies of security tools, leverage automation to overcome resource issues and focus on ROI-based metrics.www.networkworld.com
Comments / 0