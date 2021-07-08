Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Security Game Should Be Strategic, But Seems One of Chance

Network World
 12 days ago

The results of the 2021 ReliaQuest Security Technology Sprawl survey are in! Findings reveal that enterprise security, which should be strategic, is many times a game of chance. Burgeoning tool sprawl coupled with lack of strategic metrics and executive and operations misalignments hinder progress. But there is a way out of this quandary – improve efficacies of security tools, leverage automation to overcome resource issues and focus on ROI-based metrics.

www.networkworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Chance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

A unified approach is the future of data backup

Though disaster recovery and backup solutions have always been critical components for any business, the pandemic put a spotlight on the many threats to data today. Cybercrime is rampant, with ransomware, account takeover attacks, and phishing schemes all proliferating over the past 18 months. And while hardware failures may not make the news the way cybercrime does, they are a frequent occurrence that can cause significant data loss across an organization along with deletions through user error or malicious intent.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Ermetic Automates Identity Governance for Cloud Infrastructure

New Capabilities Enable Companies to Create, Monitor and Enforce Custom Security Policies on Sensitive Identities/Resources. PALO ALTO and TEL AVIV, July 21, 2021 — Ermetic, the cloud infrastructure security company, today announced new capabilities that enable organizations to define and automatically know when their custom security policies are violated in multi-cloud infrastructures. By providing the ability to create unique policies that govern sensitive resources, Ermetic allows organizations to enforce their own security standards and receive alerts when unauthorized activity occurs and unintended changes are made to entitlements.
Businesscisco.com

The Security Startup Ecosystem and the Trends Cisco is Watching

Building a company from the ground up is not for the faint of heart. I know, I’ve been there. As co-founder of Duo, the leading provider of Zero Trust access security, I know what it means to dedicate yourself fully to a vision, to your customers, and to your team. And I know how daunting it can be to find the right investors to join the team – people and organizations that truly understand, and believe in your vision.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Understanding the landscape of cloud security

As a catalyst for change, the pandemic has proved highly effective in influencing business mindsets to accept the viability of remote working. With no choice but to rethink working practices to ensure business continuity, IT management departments across the country were suddenly pushed into investigating, instigating and accelerating cloud computing strategies. As a result, there has been a huge increase in companies moving to the cloud – almost 70% of organizations have stepped up the pace of their digital transformation plans in some way as a result of COVID-19.
SoftwareNetwork World

Automate Best-of-Breed SASE Deployments with Integrated Orchestration

In my previous two videos and blog posts, “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about SASE – but were Afraid to Ask!,” and “SASE vs. SD-WAN,” I described the secure access service edge (SASE) as the combination of advanced WAN edge network functions at the branch integrated with a rich suite of cloud-delivered security services as defined in the Gartner report, “The Future of Network Security is in the Cloud,” [1]. I described how SD-WAN is a foundational component and an integral part of a SASE architecture. The key is to start the SASE journey. An enterprise can start with SD-WAN or with cloud-security but ultimately, both must be transformed to realize the maximum benefits of the cloud.
TechnologyInfoworld

Guiding Customers on their Path to Modernization Through Migration and Managed Services for VMware Cloud on AWS

Effectual is a cloud and security-focused company that offers managed and professional services to help customers enable IT modernization and mitigate risk. They offer deep expertise in managing modern cloud environments for public and private sector organizations across VMware, VMware Cloud on AWS, and native AWS.Effectual has designed a portfolio of services for every step of the IT modernization journey:
TechnologyNetwork World

Are you getting the most value from your VMware Cloud?

Enterprises across industries and geographies are scaling up their cloud usage, as 82% of CEOs have a digital transformation or initiative in place. IT leaders focused on finding ways to become more agile, accelerate innovation and better optimize costs are finding success with hybrid clouds.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Rising Threats Target Cloud Providers, Virtual Infrastructure

A growing number of cybercriminals are developing malware to conduct attacks on virtualized environments, and some are aggressively trying to exploit vulnerabilities already found in software for deploying virtual infrastructure, according to a report from Positive Technologies. Overall, the number of cyberattacks increased by 17% in 2021 compared to the...
Businesssecurityboulevard.com

Anitian Named a Vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps

PORTLAND, Oregon — July 20, 2021 — Anitian, the leading cloud application security and compliance automation provider, today announced that it has been identified in the latest Gartner Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, 202 [1], and cited as a Sample Vendor in the Continuous Compliance Automation (CCA) category. According...
ComputersDark Reading

Application Security

The Network Security Law of the People's Republic of China enforces coordinated disclosure, but also requires that resea... Feeling creative? Come up with a clever caption for this month's contest, and our panel of experts will reward the winne... Pre-Series A funding round of $2.5 M. Live, interactive map of...
TechnologyVentureBeat

The making of an intelligent virtual agent (IVA)

For years, businesses have sought to provide customers with more self-service options and increase automation rates in their contact centers using speech-enabled interactive voice response systems (IVRs). They have also invested heavily in developing web chatbots. However, these systems were complicated to develop and required organizations to purchase, host, and...
TechnologyNetwork World

Harnessing the Power of Edge Networking Intelligence

By Atchison Frazer, Category Marketing, Edge Services Platform, Aruba a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. What is the edge? It could be a workplace, a hospital, a large sports stadium, a school, or even a remote worker’s home. In these environments, massive amounts of data are generated by users, devices, and things. Organizations that successfully harness that data – by analyzing and acting on it in real time at the source of the transaction closest to the user – can reveal valuable insights and deliver new services.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Cloud (in)security: Avoiding common cloud misconfigurations

In 2020, digital transformation across all sectors accelerated at lightning speed out of sheer necessity. As a result of this collective cloud scramble, security likely took a back seat to the urgent need to pivot to a fully remote workforce during the height of the pandemic. Now, as we start...
Softwareaithority.com

CyberRatings Announces First-of-its-kind Cloud Test Focused on Firewall as a Service and Zero Trust Network Access

CyberRatings.org, the non-profit entity dedicated to providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy, has published its first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) rating. CyberRatings conducted an independent test of Zscaler’s Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), including its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities using Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access. Zscaler earned a ‘AA’ rating overall, with components of the test achieving ‘AA’ to ‘AAA’ ratings.
TechnologyCIO

Making an impact with Cloud Data Management: Veeam & IBM

As consumers, we’re accustomed to easy, intuitive and fast transactions that are driven by data. Therefore, businesses must meet the challenge of managing and mining the data they produce and use, but also ensure that their digital experience is 100% reliable for their customers. In this webinar, Veeam® Vice President...
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

Building Digital Trust with Machine Identity Management

While digital transformation has been underway for many years now, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic made it an overnight business necessity. As organizations were forced to move their operations and workforces online, it became increasingly clear that the key to surviving and emerging stronger out of the crisis is to go digital. Soon, the “digitize or die” realization gave birth to a new momentum that powered digital innovation, helping organizations create unique customer experiences and unlock new growth opportunities. According to Mckinsey’s Global Survey of Executives, the COVID-19 crisis led to companies adopting digital or digitally enabled products by a whopping seven years in 2020, unlike anything the world has seen before. Today, from financial services to healthcare to power and utilities, organizations across the spectrum are aggressively digitizing their operations to meet evolving market and consumer expectations.
Computersdataversity.net

Master Data Management on Cloud Journey

Click to learn more about co-author Kelvin Looi. Click to learn more about co-author Mike Ashwell. Most companies are either considering cloud, if not on a cloud adoption journey already. If you are responsible for Master Data Management (MDM) in your company, you are likely considering moving or implementing MDM on the cloud. Although there are still some challenges and kinks to work out in cloud technology, there are cost efficiencies, agility benefits, and many other advantages that should be driving you to look at cloud as a base for your current and future MDM implementations.
ComputersInfoworld

VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS MARKET SURVEY

Faction’s second annual VMware Cloud on AWS Market Survey surveyed 1,054 professionals across a broad cross-section of organizations about their current and future adoption of VMware Cloud on AWS. This report highlights the ongoing interest in scalability and data center extension. As the COVID-19 pandemic causes companies to evaluate their...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Top 5 NCSC Cloud Security Principles for Compliance

There are many important factors to consider when choosing a cloud provider for your cloud use cases. For organizations in heavily regulated industries, compliance with relevant regulations is one of the most important things to think about. Whether you’re planning for a single cloud workload or a hybrid multi-cloud setup, maintaining compliance for sensitive data in the cloud is imperative.
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

How AI is Changing the Role of Network Managers and Teams

Artificial intelligence and AI-powered tools are designed to optimize networks and ensure that everything operates smoothly and efficiently. Yet as vendors continue rolling out new AI tools, the technology is also beginning to change the way network managers approach their jobs. AI is at the forefront of proactive and policy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy