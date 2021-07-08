The Growing Threat of Technical Debt
Technical debt costs businesses thousands of dollars a second, seriously inhibiting their ability to adapt and grow, and in some cases significantly undermining financial performance or threatening the very existence of longstanding corporations. Taken as a whole, the problem undermines technological innovation and represents a serious drag on entire industries and economies. Despite these risks, technical debt is a misunderstood phenomenon impacting all kinds of organizations – and it is too often ignored or reluctantly accepted because it is just a fact of life (like death and taxes).www.networkworld.com
Comments / 0