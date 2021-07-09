South Florida 100: Elsa let us go, but plan for the rest of hurricane season

Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you. Michael De Lucca, president, Broward Regional Health Planning Council, Inc. Last week: On July 4, 2021, history was made when Joey Chestnut won the Annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 14th time, and he even beat his own record! Joey devoured 76 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes. Geoffrey Esper came in second place, eating 50 hot dogs and buns, and Michelle Lesco came in ninth overall and became the champion on the women’s side, eating 30 ¾ hot dogs and buns. Congratulations to all participants involved and to Joey Chestnut for continuing to be the dominant global figure in competitive eating.