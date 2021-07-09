Cancel
Nets hire David Vanterpool as Ime Udoka’s replacement on Steve Nash’s staff

By Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News
The Nets have hired Ime Udoka’s replacement.

Former Minnesota Timberwolves assistant David Vanterpool will join Steve Nash’s staff, according to ESPN. Vanterpool was the associate head coach in Minnesota and was an assistant coach in Portland with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for seven seasons before that.

Lillard, universally regarded as one of the best scoring point guards in the NBA, voiced his frustration after the Timberwolves chose not to promote Vanterpool to full-time head coach after firing Ryan Saunders mid-season. Instead, they chose to hire Chris Finch, an assistant off Nick Nurse’s coaching staff on the Toronto Raptors.

“How the hell do you not hire David Vanterpool and he’s right there on the bench…,” Lillard wrote in a tweet in February , “and has been in front office SUCCESSFULLY and on the front of a bench of a winning team SUCCESSFULLY (7 years) ... and also has played a major role in the development of a dominant backcourt smdh!”

Lillard, of course, reportedly endorsed Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd for the coaching vacancy in Portland after Terry Stotts’ departure, not Vanterpool.

“All these jobs open in the NBA…,” he wrote in a 2020 tweet . “If David Vanterpool ain’t in one of these slots when the season start then people ain’t doing they job [shrug emoji].”

Vanterpool was reportedly “a helpful influence” in improving Portland’s defensive schemes. Defense is a priority for a Nets team with three of the greatest offensive talents in NBA history in Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, plus Joe Harris, the most efficient three-point shooter in the regular season.

Vanterpool remains among the ranks of decorated Black assistant coaches yet to get a head coaching gig, and the Nets are now believed to be the launching pad for assistant coaches after Udoka replaced Brad Stevens following one season in Brooklyn.

Former Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley has also emerged as a frontrunner for the Orlando Magic job. Should his hire become official, and should the Wizards hire Wes Unseld Jr. as has been reported, the NBA will reach 12 Black coaches in its 30-team league.

Vanterpool has won eight championships overseas as an assistant coach and was also an assistant for CSKA Moscow in Russia. His addition is a welcome one in Brooklyn, and Vanterpool will continue his long wait for a chance to lead a team of his own.

