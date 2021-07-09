Cancel
Job applicant called ‘not that cute’ by boss in accidental email

By Becca Monaghan
 8 days ago
The 21-year-old was called ‘not that cute’ by potential employer (@ggggmoneyyyy (TikTok))

A 21-year-old college graduate from Michigan was left speechless after she received an email from a potential employer that commented on her appearance - which he’d meant to send to his wife.

After applying for a job as a sales model at a local boutique, Gracie Lorincz found herself on the receiving end of a hurtful message sent by the company’s vice president. In the email, he called her ‘not that cute.’

Gracie took to TikTok (@ggggmoneyyyy) to expose the incident in a video that has since reached 1.4M views.

She said: “I applied for this job as a brand representative at a company called Ava Lane. And, their motto is ‘beauty through confidence’...

“This is the email I accidentally get sent from the VP.

“’Not that cute... Not that cute.’ Okay.”

Gracie then showed a shot of the email from the VP of Ava Lane’s Operations, Chuck DeGrendel.

Ironically, the boutique’s motto is ‘beauty through confidence' (@ggggmoneyyyy (TikTok))

The email read: “This girl is fresh out of college (Hope College) and not that cute. She applied for the sales model position. Are you sure you want me to interview her?”

Gracie’s video has since gone viral overnight with over 10K comments to show support for the 21-year-old.

One predicted that they would be, “Sleeping calmly tonight knowing the TikTok takedown is coming by the time I wake up.”

“Reviews went from 4.9 to 1.7, y’all are powerful”, another added.

A third pointed out, “VP of operations and he doesn’t understand “CC all”???”

Gracie didn’t expect her story to become viral overnight. In response to fellow TikTokkers, she politely asked for people to keep his family out of it:

“Hi! This has gotten a lot more attention than I had ever imagined. Thank you so much for the support, but please leave his family out of this.”

The boutique has since turned all accounts private (Instagram)

The red-faced VP headed to Facebook for a live apology. He tearfully said:

“I sent a reply back to Laura (his wife) that said that she was a recent college grad, and I didn’t feel that she was that cute, so I wasn’t sure if we wanted to proceed with an interview,”

“I don’t know why I said that, but I did, and I’m very, very sorry for saying that because it was very unprofessional and really not in line with our core values here, or my core values in general.”

His wife then made an appearance and sobbed: “He made a mistake, and he owns it.”

