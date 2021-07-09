Cancel
Chicago, IL

Suspect charged in shooting of undercover Chicago police officer, two ATF agents

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 8 days ago

A Chicago man accused of tailing authorities in an unmarked car and then shooting at the vehicle, striking a Chicago police officer and a pair of ATF agents, has been hit with a federal charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois announced Thursday that Eugene McLaurin was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous and deadly weapon on a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. If convicted, the 28-year-old suspect faces up to 20 years behind bars.

The shooting unfolded early Wednesday in the Morgan Park neighborhood, near an on-ramp to Interstate 57, around 6 a.m. Police said the two ATF agents and a Chicago police officer were working undercover as part of an ATF Task Force when they noticed their vehicle was being followed by a white Chevrolet Malibu sedan.

According to a criminal complaint, obtained by WLS, the driver, later identified as McLaurin, pulled up next to the unmarked car and opened fire.

One ATF agent was hit in the hand and another was struck in the torso. The police officer meanwhile, suffered a graze wound to the head, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a press conference after the violent confrontation.

All three of the injured officers were treated at a hospital and have since been released.

The Malibu involved was discovered parked on a street in Chicago, and McLaurin was taken into custody a short time later on Wednesday, according to the Justice Department. Officials said that McLaurin’s own words during a conversation with investigators directly linked him to the shooting.

A probe into the incident is ongoing and McLaurin could face additional charges.

