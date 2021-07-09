Cancel
Springfield, IL

Illinois Department of Public Health Adopts CDC COVID-19 Prevention School Guidance

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is fully adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in Kindergarten (K)-12 Schools released today. "Our goal is to protect the health of students, teachers, and staff so that in-person learning can resume as safely as possible," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "The CDC is right: vaccination is the best preventive strategy. As school board

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Masks Can Be Optional In Illinois School Districts

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois schools can resume in-person learning without masks next month now that the state has clarified its guidance to acknowledge local school boards should decide which COVID-19 policies best fit their students. Local school boards will have the final say on whether students return to classrooms wearing masks this fall, a spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker said July 13 in response to a blogger. The clarified guidance reiterates advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County Adds 26 Deaths to COVID-19 Data, Positivity Rate Is 8.03 Percent Over Past 7 Days

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Health Department announced on Thursday, after a death record review process with the Illinois Department of Public Health over the past few months, MCHD has been made aware of 26 additional COVID-19 deaths in the county. The health department said please note that data is provisional and subject to change during a pandemic. Through death record review, public health continues to verify and update data on an ongoing basis. "The increase of 26 deaths were found Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

$51,627 In Unemployment Benefits Is Average For A Parent In Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois employers are hurting from a lack of workers while the state unemployment rate remains high. When a parent can stay home and make $51,627 on unemployment, the prospects of getting more workers back to work this summer appear dim. Illinois’ unemployment rate rose to 7.2% July 15, the 42nd worst in the nation, at the same time employers are having trouble filling job vacancies. Get a job, and the average Illinoisan can expect to earn $55,770 a year. Stay home and Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth, Durbin Announce Nearly $7 Million for Rural Water And Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements In Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Chair of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water and Wildlife, and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced a total of $6.91 million in federal loans and grants to help rural communities modernize drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The funding was awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program to five Illinois communities. Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

SIHF Healthcare Urges Parents To Schedule School And Sports Physicals

ALTON — SIHF Healthcare is offering school and sports physicals to school-aged children at a variety of locations throughout Central and Southern Illinois. Healthcare professionals are urging parents to act now and schedule their child’s physical as soon as possible to ensure they are up to date on vaccinations before the start of the new school year. “With people continuing to vaccinate and protect themselves from COVID-19, the world is starting to open. That includes schools,” Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Local Doctor Becoming Advocate for Innovations in Vascular Care

ST. LOUIS, MO. – As one of only a few board-certified cardiologists throughout the St. Louis region to also practice in vascular health, Raffi Krikorian, MD., founder of Virtue Vein & Lymphatic Center, has dedicated his life to understanding what he calls ‘the new frontier’ of medicine. While the general guidelines and best practices to treat cardiovascular conditions are well-established, Dr. Krikorian said vascular treatments are less understood. That’s why after years Continue Reading

