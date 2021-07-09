Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs place reliever Brad Wieck on the 10-day injured list with an irregular heartbeat

By Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAfl3_0asHfHBW00
Chicago Cubs reliever Brad Wieck throws in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on June 18, 2021. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Cubs placed reliever Brad Wieck on the 10-day injured list Friday with an irregular heartbeat.

Wieck will undergo further testing, though manager David Ross said he didn’t think it was a “great” concern. Wieck previously underwent a cardiac ablation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in February 2020 after testing showed an intermittent atrial flutter.

“With his history, everything you deal with is extremely serious,” Ross said. “I think (the doctors said) it’s not a great concern, but having to deal with that as a player and being in your mental state, whether it’s a heart palpitation or a flutter, coupled with adrenaline and the nerves and anxiety of being in there for a game… I think we all want to be on the same page of making sure he’s safe.”

The Cubs activated reliever Ryan Tepera off the IL and called up left-hander Kyle Ryan from Triple-A Iowa while optioning Cory Abbott to Iowa.

Kris Bryant remained on the bench at the start of Friday’s game with a right hamstring issue. He had a three-run, pinch-hit double in the seventh inning. Javier Baéz returned to the lineup after sitting out the last two days with a right thumb sprain.

Ross said he was under no order to “protect” players that might be on the market before the July 30 trade deadline.

“I haven’t been told that we need to protect anybody or we need to look at things like that,” Ross said. “I’m always going to err on the side of protecting these guys when we can. I don’t think I’ve ever pushed anybody out there in my short managerial time that I felt we were running the risk of extra injury or being on the irresponsible side.”

Comments / 0

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Brad Wieck
Person
Kyle Ryan
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Miami Marlins#The Chicago Cubs#Il#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

4 Cubs who need to be traded out of town before deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going nowhere fast, so expect them to be selling off assets this month. The Lovable Losers have lost 11 straight games, and the Chicago Cubs are having a fire sale. There will be no Mary Christmas in July on the North Side of Chicago this year....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 former Chicago Cubs who are failing miserably this season

Although the Chicago Cubs brought kept its entire core of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras intact heading into 2021, last season saw a number of familiar faces end their time on the North Side. Of course, following the 2019 campaign, Chicago and manager Joe Maddon parted...
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Security breaks up girl fight at Dodgers vs. Cubs game

Security had to break up a massive fight in the bleacher seats during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. MLB stadiums have begun to welcome fans back at full capacity just in time for the summer, thanks in part to the COVID-19 vaccine. With individuals filling up nearly ever seat to watch their favorite team in person, there are bound to be some scuffles. That was the case on Saturday.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Why Umpires Overturned Cubs’ Jason Heyward’s Home Run In Dodgers Game

Cody Bellinger provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with their first walk-off win this season, but his home run in the ninth inning was a mere inches from only tying the game. Already having hit a single and double, Jason Heyward lifted a fly ball down the left field line that carried just enough to clear the short fence and was ruled fair by third-base umpire DJ Reyburn.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

One player the Chicago Cubs should trade for at the deadline

With the trade deadline approaching (just 30 days away), the Chicago Cubs could acquire a big-name player. The Cubs could use plenty of help on both the pitching and hitting side. The Northsiders are just 3-7 in their last 10 games and have lost six straight games. After getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers this past week, Chicago now trails them by six games in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Kris Bryant, ranked

On June 24, the Chicago Cubs combined to throw a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 win. The victory put the Cubs 42-33 on the season and had them right in the thick of the NL Central race. Now, Chicago has dropped 12 of their last 13 games and everyone including Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo could potentially be traded.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joc Pederson comments on Cubs trade deadline plans, future in Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson would like to extend his stay at Wrigley Field after the 2021 season. There was no hesitation from Joc Pederson describing the biggest difference between playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers to now playing for the Chicago Cubs. “The day games,” Pederson told Da Windy...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

What Joc Pederson trade means for Anthony Rizzo and Cubs core

The recent Cubs trade involving Joc Pederson could signal what’s to come for Anthony Rizzo and other core pieces of the roster. The first domino in the impending Cubs fire sale has fallen, and it likely won’t be the last. Chicago sent outfielder Joc Pederson to the Braves in exchange...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 trades with Oakland Athletics to blow it up

After an All Star break that was full of plenty of excitement for baseball fans, the Chicago Cubs come back to reality. Kris Bryant’s performance in the 2021 MLB All Star Game was somewhat forgettable and Craig Kimbrel pitched one-fifth of an inning. There wasn’t much to watch if you’re...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

New York Mets Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

With a sub-500 record and a 3rd place standing in the NL Central, the Cubs are looking to clear house before this year’s July 30 trade deadline. And of the talented trade chips on the Chicago roster, none are more valuable than four-time All Star Kris Bryant. According to MLB...
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade White Sox must offer Cubs for Kris Bryant

The Chicago Cubs went from contenders in the National League Centrals to sellers in a couple of weeks. After a string of losses, they have decisions to make with many players, specifically Kris Bryant. With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner. The Cubs will be floating Bryant around to get some return of investment, especially since Bryant is almost certainly set to hit free agency in the offseason.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Schwarber comments on the impending implosion of the Cubs core

Nationals All-Star Kyle Schwarber was one of the first dominos to fall for the Cubs’ core of World Series players, and he probably won’t be the last. Among the first moves for newly appointed Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer this past offseason was cutting a key member of the team’s core, Kyle Schwarber.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB rumors: Cubs never gave Braves a chance to trade for Craig Kimbrel

There was no talks of Craig Kimbrel involved in the trade with Joc Pederson between the Cubs and Braves on Thursday. Of all the current Cubs on the trading block for the upcoming July 30 deadline, All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel has arguably the most value not just on the team, but throughout major league baseball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy