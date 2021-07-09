Chicago Cubs place reliever Brad Wieck on the 10-day injured list with an irregular heartbeat

Chicago Cubs reliever Brad Wieck throws in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on June 18, 2021. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Cubs placed reliever Brad Wieck on the 10-day injured list Friday with an irregular heartbeat.

Wieck will undergo further testing, though manager David Ross said he didn’t think it was a “great” concern. Wieck previously underwent a cardiac ablation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in February 2020 after testing showed an intermittent atrial flutter.

“With his history, everything you deal with is extremely serious,” Ross said. “I think (the doctors said) it’s not a great concern, but having to deal with that as a player and being in your mental state, whether it’s a heart palpitation or a flutter, coupled with adrenaline and the nerves and anxiety of being in there for a game… I think we all want to be on the same page of making sure he’s safe.”

The Cubs activated reliever Ryan Tepera off the IL and called up left-hander Kyle Ryan from Triple-A Iowa while optioning Cory Abbott to Iowa.

Kris Bryant remained on the bench at the start of Friday’s game with a right hamstring issue. He had a three-run, pinch-hit double in the seventh inning. Javier Baéz returned to the lineup after sitting out the last two days with a right thumb sprain.

Ross said he was under no order to “protect” players that might be on the market before the July 30 trade deadline.

“I haven’t been told that we need to protect anybody or we need to look at things like that,” Ross said. “I’m always going to err on the side of protecting these guys when we can. I don’t think I’ve ever pushed anybody out there in my short managerial time that I felt we were running the risk of extra injury or being on the irresponsible side.”

