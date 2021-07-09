Cancel
Graves of indigenous children at former Pa. boarding school prompt investigation

By CNN staff
fox8live.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - It’s a new reckoning in the U.S.’s painful relationship with Native Americans. The remains of nine children found on the grounds of a former Pennsylvania boarding school has prompted a federal investigation into a dark chapter in American history. During 19th and much of the 20th century, many...

