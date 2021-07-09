'Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2008 changed...', says legend
It has now been 13 years since the historic final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2008, in what is considered one of the most beautiful games of the modern era. The Spanish champion, who had lost in the last act against the Swiss in London in both 2006 and 2007, managed to win the fifth after a memorable battle (made even more exciting by the several downpours in between).www.tennisworldusa.org
