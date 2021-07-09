Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Daily Prospect Notes: 7/8/21

By Tess Taruskin
fangraphs.com
 11 days ago

These are notes on prospects from Tess Taruskin. Read previous installments here. Level & Affiliate: Triple-A Oklahoma City Age: 22 Org Rank: 2 FV: 50. Ruiz’ four-hit night wasn’t enough to make up for the fifteen runs scored by the opposing El Paso Chihuahuas, but it certainly bolstered confidence in the young catching prospect’s overall 2021 performance. His approach at the plate continues to impress; Ruiz’s 11% K-rate is the third lowest in all of Triple-A (10th lowest in all of the minor leagues), and he’s only struck out twice in the past twelve games, walking 11 times over that span.

blogs.fangraphs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Wells
Person
Nick Plummer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Los Angeles Angels#Tampa Tarpons#Triple A#Ss#Brewers#Cf#Lo A Tampa#The Tampa Tarpons#Dunedin Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Jameson Taillon vs. Martín Pérez

After splitting the first two games of their first series after the All-Star break against the Red Sox, the Yankees find themselves 1-8 against their rivals and eight games back of the AL East lead. With the benefit of Gerrit Cole on the bump and the luxury of avoiding the usage of their own hamstrung bullpen in the rain-shortened six-inning win, the Yankees were able to squeak away with a 3-1 victory. Now, the Yankees have a chance to re-enter the playoff hunt with a win today, and a series win in exactly a week.
Dallas, TXLone Star Ball

Minor league update for 7/8/21

Hickory started Cody Bradford today. Bradford allowed three runs in five innings on seven hits and a walk, striking out six. Blaine Crim homered. Kellen Strahm tripled. Jose Acosta singled and doubled. Frainyer Chavez had a pair of hits. Jake Guenther had a hit. Down East was rained out. Alas.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBnumberfire.com

4 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Thursday 7/8/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
BaseballAmazin' Avenue

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/9/21: The rain never bothered me anyway

NO GAME (RAIN) Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-34) BINGHAMTON 5, NEW HAMPSHIRE 1 (BOX) After a short rain delay. Binghamton and New Hampshire got underway — and Binghamton dominated from the get go. The sole run by the Fisher Cats came all the way in the eighth, and Binghamton were well ahead by then. Josh Walker had a dominant six inning, two hit start, and Jared Robinson surrendered the sole run in relief. Andrew Mitchell polished it off for the win.
MLBfangraphs.com

Javier and Valdez, High and Low

If you’re a baseball nerd like me, you’ve likely seen this graph (or a variation of it) before:. Yep, it’s an illustration of how launch angle affects wOBA. And Tango’s iteration, like many others, is told through the hitter’s perspective. That makes sense – we seldom think about launch angle with respect to pitchers, since it’s trickier for them to control the contact they allow. We do know in a broad sense that there are groundball pitchers and fly ball ones, hence why metrics like xFIP and SIERA remain relevant.
MLBfangraphs.com

Beat the Shift Podcast – Blue Jays Episode w/ Rob Silver

The Blue Jays Episode of the Beat the Shift Podcast – a baseball podcast for fantasy baseball players. Bidding on a dropped top-50 player. Dropping closers late in-season to burn others’ FAAB. Middle Relievers. Using middle relievers over 6th/7th starting pitchers in fantasy lineups. Streaming middle relievers. Is there any...
Baseballfangraphs.com

Scott Barlow, Aaron Nola, and Nick Sandlin on Crafting Their Curves and Sliders

——— Scott Barlow, Kansas City Royals. “I have both a slider and a curveball. I’ve started to integrate the curve a lot more, whereas in the past it was a lot of sliders. It still kind of is. But they kind of work hand-in-hand, and because I’ve thrown the slider so much in the past, my curveball is probably the better story. It’s been a big learning curve as far as when to throw it.
MLBfangraphs.com

Red Sox Extend One of This Season’s Best Relievers

On Sunday, the Red Sox announced that they had extended righty reliever Matt Barnes on a two-year contract. The deal, which starts next season, will pay him a $1.75 million signing bonus along with salaries of $7.25 million in 2022 and $7.5 million in ’23. It also includes a club option for the 2024 season, valued at $8 million with a $2.25 million buyout. All told, Barnes is guaranteed $18.75 million over the term of the contract, but could earn as much as $24 million if he hits all the escalators and Boston exercises the option.
MLBfangraphs.com

Tarik Skubal Has Found a Groove

Chosen in the ninth round of the 2018 draft, Tarik Skubal had a meteoric rise in prospect pedigree, tearing through the minor leagues in just 145 innings. He allowed just one earned run in 22.1 innings in 2018, then compiled a 2.58 ERA in high A and a 2.13 ERA in Double-A, but what caught the eye of analysts and prospect hounds alike were the strikeout and walk rates. He punched out about 40% of the batters in 2018 versus a walk rate of about 5% and posted strikeout rates of 30.3% and 48.2% in high A and Double-A, respectively, against walk rates of 5.9% and 10.6% in ’19.
MLBfangraphs.com

A(n Unnecessary) Sprint Speed Adjustment for xBA

Hi! Disclaimer: In this post I use raw Statcast data to calculate expected batting average (xBA). Evidently the raw data do not include the sprint speed adjustment that the Statcast folks said they made. That adjustment only shows up on player pages and in the search. This explains why it seemed to me an adjustment had not been made! The xBA values on player pages are much closer than the raw values and look similar to what I have presented below, and it explains my confusion herein regarding the matter.
MLBFakeTeams

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Power Ranger

Each weekend, we discuss the saves situations for all 30 teams in the league, with a special emphasis on who is trending up and who is slipping. This weekend, we take a look at Ranger Suarez’s prospects of keeping the closer role despite surrendering a lead on Saturday, plus Paul Sewald’s arrival as an option to get a few saves here and there.
MLBfangraphs.com

The Relaunching of Joey Gallo

Joey Gallo didn’t win in his long-anticipated Home Run Derby debut — he didn’t even make it out of the first round or hit a single 500-foot drive at Coors Field on Monday night — but he earned his trip to Denver’s All-Star festivities nonetheless. After an injury-marred 2019 and a dismal follow-up in the pandemic-shortened season, the 27-year-old slugger is putting together his best and most complete campaign.
MLBfangraphs.com

Omar Narváez Puts it All Together

Who’s the best catcher in the NL Central? Before the season, this was a good way to start an argument between Cardinals and Cubs fans. Was it Willson Contreras, the cannon-armed, cannon-batted Chicago backstop who has worked hard to improve his framing of late? Was it Yadier Molina, the stalwart St. Louis lifer with legendary defense who continued to hit long past when most thought he’d fade?
Baseballfangraphs.com

The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 954 – Four Rebound Power Hitters

The latest episode of “The Sleeper and the Bust” is live. Support the show by subscribing to our Patreon!!. As usual, don’t hesitate to tweet us or comment below with fantasy questions. You can show your support to Fangraphs by becoming a member! With a standard $20 membership, you help...
MLBfangraphs.com

Poll 2021: Which Group of Pitchers Performs Better?

Since 2013, I have polled you dashingly attractive readers on which group of pitchers you think will post the better aggregate ERA post all-star break. The two groups were determined based on ERA-SIERA disparity, pitting the overperformers versus the underperformers during the pre-all-star break period. I came up with this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy