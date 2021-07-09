Daily Prospect Notes: 7/8/21

After splitting the first two games of their first series after the All-Star break against the Red Sox, the Yankees find themselves 1-8 against their rivals and eight games back of the AL East lead. With the benefit of Gerrit Cole on the bump and the luxury of avoiding the usage of their own hamstrung bullpen in the rain-shortened six-inning win, the Yankees were able to squeak away with a 3-1 victory. Now, the Yankees have a chance to re-enter the playoff hunt with a win today, and a series win in exactly a week.