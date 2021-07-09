Daily Prospect Notes: 7/8/21
These are notes on prospects from Tess Taruskin. Read previous installments here. Level & Affiliate: Triple-A Oklahoma City Age: 22 Org Rank: 2 FV: 50. Ruiz’ four-hit night wasn’t enough to make up for the fifteen runs scored by the opposing El Paso Chihuahuas, but it certainly bolstered confidence in the young catching prospect’s overall 2021 performance. His approach at the plate continues to impress; Ruiz’s 11% K-rate is the third lowest in all of Triple-A (10th lowest in all of the minor leagues), and he’s only struck out twice in the past twelve games, walking 11 times over that span.blogs.fangraphs.com
