FDA chief calls for investigation into Biogen Alzheimer's drug approval process

By Alexandria Hein
FOXBusiness
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIIB BIOGEN, INC. 359.25 -9.80 -2.66%. The FDA OK'd Aduhelm in early June using Accelerated Approval, which allows for drugs targeted at serious conditions that fill an unmet medical need to be approved "based on a surrogate endpoint." The decision ultimately resulted in the resignation of three members of an FDA expert panel who had advised against approving the drug. Since then, the reception of the drug, which marked the first Alzheimer's treatment approved in nearly 20 years, has been mixed.

