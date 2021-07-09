Cancel
Stephon Gilmore on Patriots contract situation: ‘I just want what I’m worth’

By Khari Thompson
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

Gilmore and the Patriots will reportedly talk about a possible contract solution for the star cornerback soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2MRp_0asHe8Db00
Stephon Gilmore. Winslow Townson/AP

Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s push for a new contract is getting bolder with contract extension deadlines approaching and training camp on the horizon.

Gilmore’s absence from mandatory minicamp amid his contract dispute with the team and his social media post highlighting his notable exclusion from a list of the top-10 highest-earning cornerbacks spoke to his frustrations loudly enough.

Now, he’s playing his hand even more publicly as he and the Patriots reportedly return to the negotiating table.

The veteran corner and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year reportedly told insider Josina Anderson that he is not seeking a trade from the Patriots and only wants “what I’m worth, however that plays out.”

“Every player should be paid what they’re worth. That’s just how it is,” he added.

Gilmore’s original five-year, $65 million contract with the Patriots made him one of the higher-paid cornerbacks in the league at the time he signed it. But other contracts have since surpassed his $13 million-per-year average salary.

The team also notably shifted $4.5 million of his remaining money to last year’s contract, leaving him to make $7 million in base salary this year — the final season of his current deal.

The 31-year-old’s refusal to attend voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp suggests he may well hold out of training camp if a resolution — either a contract extension or an adjustment to his current deal — isn’t reached.

“Hopefully we can find some common ground and get it situated,” he told Anderson. “I just know what I bring to the table and my style of play. Right now I’m just trying to focus on myself and make sure I’m good mentally and physically.”

Gilmore also offered some updates on his health, saying he’s “stronger than he’s ever felt” since undergoing surgery to repair a torn quad muscle and has resumed some full-speed running.

As for his readiness for training camp, he was more equivocal: “We’ll see; if I need to be. But I also don’t want to push it.”

The Patriots and Gilmore can negotiate a contract extension up until July 15. After that, the two sides can only agree to a one-year deal for the current season.

