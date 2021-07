Naomi Osaka has a friend and supporter in Duchess Meghan. In a new personal essay written for TIME, the tennis star further explained her decision to take a break from the court to focus on and prioritize her mental health. Osaka revealed that among the many famous figures who stood by her—including the likes of Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps, and Steph Curry—the Duchess of Sussex also personally expressed her support. Meghan, along with her husband, Prince Harry, have long championed the importance of speaking out regarding mental health and have recently shared their own experiences managing their emotional well-being during royal life.