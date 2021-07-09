Cancel
Rockies have glaring needs at starting pitcher, shortstop entering 2021 MLB draft in Denver

By Kyle Newman
Daily Record
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Rockies head into Sunday’s 2021 MLB draft, Colorado has two glaring positional needs: starting pitcher and shortstop. That’s where the Rockies’ farm system — widely ranked near the bottom of baseball — has a dearth of top-end prospects. And that’s why a player from one of those two positions makes the most sense when the Rockies pick at No. 8 overall Sunday at the Bellco Theatre in Denver.

