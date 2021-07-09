Rockies have glaring needs at starting pitcher, shortstop entering 2021 MLB draft in Denver
As the Rockies head into Sunday’s 2021 MLB draft, Colorado has two glaring positional needs: starting pitcher and shortstop. That’s where the Rockies’ farm system — widely ranked near the bottom of baseball — has a dearth of top-end prospects. And that’s why a player from one of those two positions makes the most sense when the Rockies pick at No. 8 overall Sunday at the Bellco Theatre in Denver.www.canoncitydailyrecord.com
