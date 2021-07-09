Cancel
FDA head calls for inspector general investigation of agency's dealings with Biogen, maker of controversial new Alzheimer's drug

By Laurie McGinley
SFGate
 8 days ago

Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, on Friday asked for the inspector general to conduct an "independent review and assessment" of the agency's interactions with the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer's drug, whose approval has set off a torrent of criticism. Woodcock said on Twitter...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

