At the end of this month, the young performers of Ignite Theatre Company will do something they haven't done in more than a year: stage an in-person performance. The youth theater company is the only of its kind in St. Louis. Founded by Kimberly Melahn-Kavanagh and Libby Pedersen in 2015, Ignite aims for inclusion on stage and in the audience with programming that prizes diversity and productions that cater to specific needs, such as a child's aversion to strobing lights or sharp, loud noises that have often made traditional theater unworkable for some kids.