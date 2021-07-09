Worcesteria: Game rained out, but not the joy

JOY IN MUDVILLE?: Like everyone else, I've been cooped up too long and really haven't spent enough time with my friends, so the prospect of having a beer and some pizza in the sun, and watching a ball game with a buddy sounded like a blast. Alas, my tickets for the WooSox were for the June 30 game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, a game now infamous for getting two innings in before the rain came down, bringing everything to a halt. But you know what? Before THAT happened, I had a good hour in the sun and a couple of slices of Wonder Bar pizza, and got to watch one of the RailRiders steal bases in a highly entertaining (if ultimately unsuccessful) fashion, so I consider it time well spent. As I had been schmoozing corporate tickets, my friend and I tried to wait out the rain drinking Wormtown brews in the DCU Club bar, but alas, after an hour, the game was forced to concede to Mother Nature. We walked back to my car in the rain, but I can't say either of us were displeased with the evening.