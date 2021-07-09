Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Worcesteria: Game rained out, but not the joy

worcestermag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOY IN MUDVILLE?: Like everyone else, I've been cooped up too long and really haven't spent enough time with my friends, so the prospect of having a beer and some pizza in the sun, and watching a ball game with a buddy sounded like a blast. Alas, my tickets for the WooSox were for the June 30 game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, a game now infamous for getting two innings in before the rain came down, bringing everything to a halt. But you know what? Before THAT happened, I had a good hour in the sun and a couple of slices of Wonder Bar pizza, and got to watch one of the RailRiders steal bases in a highly entertaining (if ultimately unsuccessful) fashion, so I consider it time well spent. As I had been schmoozing corporate tickets, my friend and I tried to wait out the rain drinking Wormtown brews in the DCU Club bar, but alas, after an hour, the game was forced to concede to Mother Nature. We walked back to my car in the rain, but I can't say either of us were displeased with the evening.

www.worcestermag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
City
Worcester, MA
City
Leominster, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Crichton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woosox#Wonder Bar#Dcu Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy