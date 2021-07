Fife’s Furballs! Meet Duke! Available for adoption at Green Bay Animal Rescue! On facebook here. Powered by Bergsrtom Subaru Of Green Bay and Bergsrtom Subaru of Oshkosh!. Duke is smiling because GBAR alumni Wrigley has sponsored his adoption fee! Duke hopes this will help him to find a forever home. He spent over eight years chained outside and wants to spend his golden years indoors with people. He loves people. ALL people!