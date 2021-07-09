Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

U.S.-Canada border closure set to expire on July 21, but will it be extended yet again?

By Adam Kurtz
Grand Forks Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe days are dwindling until travel restrictions at land crossings along the U.S.-Canada border are set to expire. Is there light at the end of the tunnel for travelers?. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month extended the cross-border ban on nonessential travel until July 21. But the question remains: What will actually happen when that day arrives, given rising vaccination rates in Canada? Largely gone are burdensome restrictions of the past, including a two-week hotel stay for land-crossers and an expensive three-day hotel stay for citizens and permanent residents entering the country by air. For fully vaccinated Canadians, the government relaxed those restrictions earlier this week.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Forks, ND
Lifestyle
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Pembina, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Michelle Fischbach
Person
John Hoeven
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Economy#U S Canada Border#Canadians#Emerson#Americans#The Associated Press#The Grand Forks Herald#Minnesotans#State#D Minn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Travel
News Break
World
Related
ImmigrationNarcity

Here's Who's Allowed To Enter Canada From Other Countries Right Now

Even some foreign nationals may qualify for exemptions from some travel measures. As Canada's travel mandates change, you may be wondering who can travel to Canada. While those who are eligible to enter the country may now qualify to skip quarantine and day 8 COVID-19 testing if they are fully vaccinated, this doesn't change who is actually allowed to enter the country.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

75 House members to Biden: Open the U.S.-Canada border

Dozens of House members from both parties urged the Biden administration Wednesday to reopen the border with Canada and take other steps to ease international travel, citing the power of COVID-19 vaccines and widespread testing. The letter signed by 75 lawmakers said a majority of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated...
POTUSNewsweek

The COVID Air Travel Bans Have Outlived Their Moment | Opinion

Because of COVID-19, visitors still cannot fly directly to the United States from China, Europe, Brazil, South Africa or India (or Iran, but there are other reasons for that). Although colloquially called "travel bans," these policies are not actually bans, and never were. I would know—I helped create them while...
Spokane, WAKXLY

Vaccinated Americans can soon travel to Canada for fun

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have been itching to travel to other countries, fully vaccinated Americans can soon go to Canada for fun. The border has been closed to non-essential travel since the pandemic started, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said people can start crossing the border in mid-August. Canada...
Plattsburgh, NYHuntsville Item

Boat ‘cemetery’ tells story of closed U.S-Canada border

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Frederique Pichon and Benoit Lafleur spent $1,000 to fly 60 miles from Montreal so they could tend to their sailboat, Mia, for the first time since the U.S.-Canada border closed to nonessential travel in March 2020. “It’s sad because we see all the boats there,” said Pichon,...
Public HealthWNEM

Fully vaccinated Americans can enter Canada as of mid-August

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September. Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s...
TravelNarcity

Canada’s New Travel Rules Are Apparently Causing Serious Confusion At The Border

An update to Canada's travel restrictions has caused confusion at the border this week, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). Officials told CTV News that the number of incoming visitors to Canada has been increasing since travel measures began easing for eligible Canadians, but many people have been turned away because they misunderstood the new rules.
Lifestylewknofm.org

Canada's Taking It Slow On Reopening Its Border To Travelers From The U.S. Here's Why

MONTREAL — For the past 30 years, Carol Anniuk has provided accommodation and guides for recreational fishing trips in northwestern Ontario. In normal times, 99% of her clients are American. But more than 15 months after Canada's restrictions on nonessential travel went into effect to slow the spread of COVID-19, Anniuk, the owner of Young's Wilderness Camp, doesn't know when her U.S. clients will be able to cross the border.
Congress & Courtsspectrumlocalnews.com

Schumer calls on U.S. to take first step in reopening border with Canada

Senator Chuck Schumer wants the United States to take matters into its own hands if the border with Canada isn't reopened this month. The senate majority leader is calling on the U.S. to take the first step and open the border to vaccinated Canadians if an agreement between the countries is not reached by July 21. Schumer says the delay is unacceptable given New York's high vaccination rate.
WorldForbes

Trudeau: U.S.-Canada Border Will Open In August To Vaccinated Americans

Finally, after weeks of refusing to tether himself to a timeline, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has laid out a firmer plan with loose dates attached for reopening the U.S.-Canada border to tourists. Canada will begin welcoming fully vaccinated American non-essential travelers in mid-August, according to an official summary of...
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Restrictions at U.S. – Canada border begin to ease

After nearly 16 months of rigid travel restrictions, Canada is finally starting to loosen the rules, but only for a few. Effective now, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will be able to skip the 14-day quarantine. That includes those who are full vaccinated. Eligible air travelers will also be...
Americasbridgemi.com

U.S. Canada border reopening set for August, a relief for Michiganders

Traverse City resident June Thaden had a simple reaction when she learned the border to Canada may open to U.S. visitors in just a few weeks. “Oh, goody,” she said Friday. “This would mean everything to my whole family.”. Like a good number of Michiganders, Thaden, 89, has a family...
Relationship Advicespectrumlocalnews.com

Couple separated by U.S.-Canadian border closure reunites

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Suzanne Weingarten and Oliver Collins began dating in March 2020 and just two weeks later, they were separated. It wasn’t that they had broken up, but instead they lived on opposite sides of the U.S.-Canadian border. Finally, after over a year, the couple reunited on the eve of Independence Day.
PoliticsPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Some Border Restrictions Loosening between the U.S. & Canada

The border between the U.S. and Canada will see loosened restrictions starting Monday, July 6, 2021, according to the Associated Press. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said over the next few weeks he will announce plans to reopen the border. Starting Monday, July 6, AP said a 14-day quarantine will...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Feds nix hike in key ‘metro’ stat, and Grand Forks breathes a sigh of relief

Federal leaders have decided that Grand Forks gets to stay in the big leagues. The federal Office of Management and Budget said this week that a key threshold for a “metropolitan statistical area” will remain at 50,000 people. That’s hugely important for places like Grand Forks, which has fewer than 60,000 residents; the proposed new level of 100,000 would have left the city behind, likely demoting it to “micropolitan” status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy