Four euro zone banks pass ECB stress test exercise

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 8 days ago
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Four euro zone banks that recently fell under the European Central Bank’s supervision passed a stress test exercise, which uncovered no capital shortfalls, the ECB said on Friday.

The banks - Italy’s Cassa Centrale Banca and Iccrea Banca S.p.A , Estonia’s Luminor Bank AS and Lithuania’s Šiaulių bankas - have all been classified as significant institutions with their supervision passing to the ECB from local authorities.

“The comprehensive assessment shows that none of the four banks face any capital shortfalls, as they did not fall below the relevant thresholds used in the asset quality review and the stress test,” the ECB said in a statement.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

