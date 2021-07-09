Cancel
Great Barrington, MA

The 48th Aston Magna Music Festival: Early music done right

By David Noel Edwards
theberkshireedge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT BARRINGTON — The 48th Aston Magna Music Festival started June 13 with the first of six free, streaming performances shot in Great Barrington at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center (co-presenter of the June shows) and Saint James Place. The series runs through July 24, and all of the streaming content will remain online after the season ends. The programs include music from the Renaissance, Baroque, and early Classical periods.

