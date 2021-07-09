Cancel
The North Face phases out controversial logo after lawsuit from artist Futura

By Ian Servantes
inputmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a lawsuit filed by the graffiti artist Futura, The North Face has announced it’ll phase out the current logo for its Futurelight line. The suit alleged that the outdoor apparel company had ripped off Futura’s “Atom” design, which he says has appeared in his work for the past 50 years. It’s also been used as his personal logo and has appeared on clothing from his own brand, Futura Laboratories.

