Eddie Redmayne to Star in Cambridge Analytica Film for Russo Bros’ AGBO, Peter Farrelly in Talks to Direct

By Brian Welk
 8 days ago
Eddie Redmayne will star in an untitled film about Cambridge Analytica — the British data company and political consulting firm that was at the center of a Facebook data scandal during the 2016 election — and “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly is in talks to direct the film, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. However, another source said Redmayne’s deal is not complete and is still in very early talks.

