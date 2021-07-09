Eddie Redmayne to Star in Cambridge Analytica Film for Russo Bros’ AGBO, Peter Farrelly in Talks to Direct

Karen Gillan wants Meryl Streep to star in a 'Gunpower Milkshake' sequel. The 33-year-old actress can currently be seen playing Sam, a hitwoman who needs the help of her estranged assassin mother (Lena Headey) and her associates after she betrays the crime syndicate who trained her, in the Netflix movie and with a second film already in development, the Scottish star would love to see the 'Devil Wears Prada' legend on the set alongside her.