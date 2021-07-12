Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The best plants for pollinators

By Teresa Bergen
Inhabitat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to beautify your yard while simultaneously doing your little part to save the world, consider planting a pollinator garden. Even a small outdoor space can make a difference to bees, butterflies and other important pollinators. Most types of flowering plants require pollination. While wind and water are...

inhabitat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Garden Plants#Plant#Pesticides#Flower Garden#Birdwatchers Digest#Savvy Gardening
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
FIRST For Women

Keep Skunks Out of Your Backyard With Something You Usually Throw Away

Skunks roaming our backyards can be a real headache during the warmer months. We’ve all heard stories about getting sprayed by one and it does not sound fun. The awful stench is nearly impossible to get off your clothes and skin (yuck!). Luckily, there’s a quick and cheap solution to get rid of skunks with something we usually toss in the trash: citrus peels.
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

The 12 Perennial Flowers That Live the Longest

This week, Lisa Watters-Lain Arizona’s Garden Gal of Watters Garden Center in Prescott, AZ discusses which flowers have the longest lifespan, which perennial flowers bloom all summer, and the best perennial flowers for Prescott. It’s frustrating to design a new flowerbed around your favorite perennial flowers, like delphiniums, Shasta daisies,...
Cass County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

How to keep tomato plants healthy and happy

America’s gardeners love tomatoes. The homegrown tomato consistently tops the vegetable popularity chart, as gardeners strive to keep plants healthy and the fruits blemish-free. My wife, Mary, and I are no exception to the tomato growing frenzy. Each year we plant about 30 tomato plants, eating what we can and...
AnimalsPress Democrat

Ways to give hummingbirds a little summer help

With a drought encompassing western states and shorter bloom periods for many wildland plants because of stress from a lack of rainfall, garden plants that cater to birds like hummingbirds are taking on greater importance. Many people like to put hummingbird feeders in their yards or balconies and delight in...
AnimalsSylva Herald

Carpenter bees are misunderstood but are important pollinators

Imagine if you will a peaceful flower on a warm summer morning, visited by a host of tiny insects as they begin a new day. A slight breeze begins to blow, and as it grows in intensity a loud helicopterous noise fills the air. As the gust reaches a zenith,...
GardeningPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Try This Gardening Hack To Grow Amazing Tomatoes

Now is the time at-home gardeners are plying their trade and if you are growing tomatoes here is a really cool hack that can help you grow big red tomatoes. You will need a banana for this to work. Currently, I am in a tomato growing contest for the Erie County Fair where I am going against other local media personalities to see who can grow the best tomatoes.
Gardeningamazinginteriordesign.com

Interior Design Hacks: Getting The Best Indoor Green Summer Plants

Let’s face it, we all want to upgrade the general look of our home interior once in a while. However, this can be a time-consuming and costly process that many people tend to put on hold. A fantastic alternative to revamping and transforming the overall look of practically any space...
Gardeningthefreepress.ca

The best plants to add to your garden this year

Summer is in full swing, which means the many gardeners of Creston are spending most of their time outside exercising their green thumbs. Manager Jess Stacey-Sokulski of Morris Flowers Garden Center highlighted some suggestions for the best plants to add to your garden. “When you are selecting plants, you want...
AnimalsColchester Sun

Help conserve native bees and pollinators with these 7 tips

Many of Vermont’s pollinator species are in peril, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department would like to share a few simple suggestions to greatly benefit our essential pollinator species. “The majority of our flowering plants need pollinators in order to produce seeds,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department zoologist...
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

The importance of pollinators

TWIN FALLS — Including plants and habitats that support pollinators in a garden is prudent — because without them the world would have far less food and other natural resources. “Without our pollinators, we’d have a real food problem,” LaMar Orton, owner of Orton Botanical Garden, said. According to the...
AnimalsNorth Platte Telegraph

Jacobson: Focus on pollinators when making plant selections

Bees, bees, bees! What’s all the talk about? You may have heard about the honey bee decline. Researchers continue to try and understand the whys of this problem. What has been found is that many things are contributing, including bee stress from transportation of the hives around the country, and mites and pesticides.
Sonoma County, CAnorthbaybiz.com

The Birds & The Bees of Pollination

Jordan Vineyard and Winery creates a haven for pollinators by turning wildland into sanctuaries. Monarch butterflies, fluttering their delicate orange and black wings as they dart from one flower to the next, are a striking sight. Their appearance makes them superstars of the pollinator world, but they’re just one of the many species that fertilize plants. Bees, bats and hummingbirds are also among the diverse creatures that most flowers depend on if they are to produce fruit and seeds, and like butterflies, they play an essential role in the ecosystems that sustain agriculture. Many pollinators that were once abundant, however, are disappearing from the landscape, as their numbers are drastically decreasing and put their survival at risk.
Gardeningcoastalpoint.com

Hydrangeas — Happy flowers for hot days

With immense flower heads, hydrangeas have an old-fashioned charm that is hard to resist. Their colors are beautiful, with clear blues, vibrant pinks, frosty whites, lavender and rose. Easy to grow, these are a summer staple in our area, a must in any partly shaded area. Hydrangeas don’t mind our...
GardeningTelegraph

Top 10 best all-weather perennial plants to survive rain, heatwaves and snow

One of the most exciting developments in gardening over the past 20 years has been the proliferation of perennials that combine Liberace's showiness with Mo Farah's stamina to flower from spring until autumn. Some are stalwarts recognised for their staying power, others come via the cut-flower industry, but most are the fruition of decades of work by breeders.
GardeningTelegraph

Best places to buy plants online: 22 nurseries that offer home delivery

Whether you have a leafy oasis or a quaint balcony, the internet has transformed gardeners' shopping habits, with everything from bamboo to perennials to trees available to buy online. Here, Val Bourne picks out the best online plant nurseries, so you can start sprucing up your outdoor space from the comfort of your sofa.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Drought Gardening

It's no secret by now that Humboldt County (along with all of California and many other western states) is in trouble when it comes to general lack of rainfall. While the entire county is in a moderate drought, portions are in severe drought and some are even experiencing extreme drought. To find out drought conditions for the entire county, you can visit www.drought.gov.
Gardeningmilfordmirror.com

The best drought-resistant and -tolerant plants to start a xeriscape garden

While the Pacific Northwest has gotten the most attention for its heat wave-temperatures in Portland, Ore., reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit on June 28; Seattle didn't fare much better, hitting 108 degrees -a quarter of the state of California remains in an "exceptional drought," the most severe category possible. Almost 98% of the land across 11 Western states is abnormally dry, and more than 90% is covered by some category of drought, the worst levels in the U.S. Drought Monitor's 21-year history. Considering that California produces more food crops than any other state in the country, it's crucial to protect and conserve water there. It's important to conserve water in every state, really.
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Best Plants for Making Your Property More Private

Some of the best plants for making your property more private. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Now that you’ve done your research on which plants will work well for natural, living borders, it’s time to get planting. Here are some suggestions to help you along. If you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy