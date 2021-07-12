The best plants for pollinators

Jordan Vineyard and Winery creates a haven for pollinators by turning wildland into sanctuaries. Monarch butterflies, fluttering their delicate orange and black wings as they dart from one flower to the next, are a striking sight. Their appearance makes them superstars of the pollinator world, but they’re just one of the many species that fertilize plants. Bees, bats and hummingbirds are also among the diverse creatures that most flowers depend on if they are to produce fruit and seeds, and like butterflies, they play an essential role in the ecosystems that sustain agriculture. Many pollinators that were once abundant, however, are disappearing from the landscape, as their numbers are drastically decreasing and put their survival at risk.