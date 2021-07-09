Dean Cain Criticizes New Captain America Comic & the Internet Responds

Marvel Comics has a tendency to shake up the status quo when it comes to their beloved characters and what they represent, which can result in fans expressing their disappointment in such shifts, with Lois and Clark star Dean Cain recently weighing in on the new series The United States of Captain America. The actor shared on Fox & Friends that he felt the series was merely cashing in on "wokeness and anti-Americanism," as he went on to express his love for the country's values. He would later take to Twitter to confirm that he hadn't read the comic, thus making him unaware of the context of the passages shared during the program.