INDIANAPOLIS – For so long, there never was a doubt. For more than two decades, there always was an unquestioned go-to guy. As age has crept up on Hilton – he turns 32 in November – so have injuries and a diminishing impact with the offense. He remains the unquestioned leader in the receivers room, but it’s fair to wonder whether the Indianapolis Colts’ longest-tenured player has a 6th 1,000-yard season in him. He’s failed to reach that level in consecutive seasons for the first time in his nine-year career, and three times in the last four seasons.