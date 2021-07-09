Maine comedian Bob Marley in Rangeley

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) proudly hosts Comedian Bob Marley for two shows, 5:30 PM & 7:30 PM, on August 15, 2021, at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. General Admission tickets are now on sale at bmarley.com. Enjoy cash bar (beer/wine) and snacks before and during the shows. The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.