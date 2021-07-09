NBA Guard Terrence Ross' Alleged Lambo Jacker Charged, 16-Year-Old Kid

Galesburg Police on Sunday, July 4th responded to the 400 block of Yates Street for a fight in progress. According to police reports, a 16-year old mother was dropped off at the residence and became disruptive breaking a window to the house in the process and then fighting with the sisters of her child’s father. A month ago, the 16-year old was arrested for Consumption of Alcohol by a minor and for resisting arrest for an incident on Moshier Avenue. The father of her infant child – an 18-year old Galesburg male was wanted on domestic battery charges for that incident. The 16-year old was eventually placed under arrest for Fighting and Resisting Arrest on Sunday. Later on Sunday, the 18-year old father of her child broke out numerous windows to his own sister’s vehicles at that same Yates Street residence. He fled from police in his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop. The male subject is now wanted for Criminal Damage to Property Charges and for Fleeing.